Kansas basketball dismissed transfer Arterio Morris on Friday after the 20-year-old was arrested on rape charges, Bill Self announced.

“When we learned of allegations regarding Arterio Morris, he was suspended from the Kansas men's basketball program,” Self said in an official statement. “We are now aware he has been arrested and charged, and he was dismissed from the program. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

Morris, a transfer from Texas, was formally charged by the Douglas County (Kan.) District Court in connection to an on-campus incident involving an 18-year-old woman earlier this year. He is set to appear in court on Oct. 18 with a bond set at $75,000.

Morris was suspended by the Kansas basketball program earlier this month after he and several other Kansas basketball players were mentioned in a sexual assault investigation that occurred where the Jayhawk players live on campus.

Morris was in court in Texas earlier this month for a misdemeanor assault case. He entered a plea deal, ending a previously scheduled October trial. His ex-girlfriend accused him of the assault, which she alleged occurred in June 2022.

Morris enrolled at the University of Texas last fall and played in all 38 of the Longhorns' games last season. He transferred to Kansas in April shortly after the season ended.

The five-star prospect was a McDonald's All-American in 2022 and one of the highest-ranked high school point guards in his class. Kansas basketball opens its season on Nov. 6 against North Carolina Central.