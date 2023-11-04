Oklahoma State football defeated the Oklahoma Sooners for a huge upset win. Not only that but the Cowboys also pulled off something rare.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have done it in Week 10. For the first time in over nine decades, Oklahoma State football managed to defeat the Oklahoma Sooners in back-to-back home games in the Bedlam Series after the Cowboys scored a 27-24 upset victory in Stillwater over their Big 12 rivals Saturday night, according to OptaSTATS.

“For the second time ever,@CowboyFB has won consecutive home games against Oklahoma. The Cowboys last did so in 1930 and 1932, when the school was known as Oklahoma A&M.”

It can be remembered that the last time the Sooners visited Boone Pickens Stadium prior to Saturday's clash, they also lost to Oklahoma State football. That was back in 2021 when the Cowboys still had the likes of Spencer Sanders and Jaylen Warren. Caleb Williams was also still playing with the Sooners at that time. A couple of years later, the rosters were different but the result was the same, as Oklahoma extended its win streak to five games and improved their overall and Big 12 records to 7-2 and 5-1, respectively.

Oklahoma football stuns Sooners at home in final Bedlam Series game

Alan Bowman passed for 334 yards on 28-for-42 completions, and while he was not able to find anyone for a touchdown, he managed to avoid committing any turnovers. He also scored a rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, Ollie Gordon II went off for 137 rushing yards and a couple of touchdowns on 33 carries.

The No. 22 Cowboys should be able to climb up the rankings following their takedown of No. 22 Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State will next face the UCF Knights on the road on Nov. 10, while Oklahoma, now on the two-game slide, will deal wiht the West Virginia Mountaineers on the same date.