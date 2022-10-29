It's not a good day for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, as they got walloped by the Kansas State Wildcats on the road Saturday, 48-0. That said, it's a loss many will remember for being one of the program's worst losses in history. In fact, this is now the worst loss ever in Mike Gundy's career as head coach of Oklahoma State football.

Making the loss even more hard to swallow for Oklahoma State football was their status prior to the game. The Cowboys carried a No. 9 rank into Week 9 of the 2022 college football season, but they are certainly going to slide several spots down — if not get taken out of the top 25 picture overall — once the next rankings are released.

Moreover, the loss to the Wildcats is also the worst for Oklahoma State football in 22 years and the seventh worst in a shutout for the program in history.

There will be plenty of questions for Oklahoma State football to deal with in the coming days. That includes whether they will still have quarterback Spencer Sanders for next Saturday's road game in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks. Sanders appeared to have suffered an injury in the Kansas State game in which he greatly underwhelmed. Sanders passed for just 147 yards and zero touchdowns with an interception on a mere 13-of-26 completions.

It was a terrible follow-up to his performance in the prior game against the Texas Longhorns during which he exploded for 391 passing yards and a touchdown to lead Oklahoma State football to a w 41-34 win at home.