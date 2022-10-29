Oklahoma State football dealt brutal Spencer Sanders injury update

No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys just got absolutely crushed by the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan on Saturday. In a battle between two ranked teams, few could have expected that it would end in a massive shutout to the tune of a 48-0 score. It got even worse for Oklahoma State football because starting quarterback Spencer Sanders appeared to have suffered an upper-body injury during the beatdown at the hands of the Wildcats.

Spencer Sanders heading into the injury tent on the #OKState sideline after that sack — Scott Wright (@ScottWrightOK) October 29, 2022

Spencer Sanders is out, per Robert Allen on #OKState sideline — Scott Wright (@ScottWrightOK) October 29, 2022

Spencer Sanders would finish the game completing just 13-of-26 throws for 147 passing yards and zero touchdowns with an interception. Oklahoma football would send Gunnar Gundy to the field to finish the game under center and he did not do much better, either. Gundy succumbed to Kansas State’s defense just like Sanders, going just 2-of-7 for 16 yards with an interception. That Gundy was the top rusher of Oklahoma State football with just 27 rushing yards was just another piece of evidence of how badly the Sooners played in this contest.

Oklahoma State football entered this matchup ranked seventh in the nation with 41.7 points per game and armed with an air attack that was 15th in the FBS with 303.7 passing yards per contest. But Kansas State did a fantastic job of neutralizing the Cowboys’ attack overall, forcing three Oklahoma State football turnovers and holding it down to only 14 first downs.

The Cowboys, who are now 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play, will have several days of rest to check whether Spencer Sanders will be able to give it a go next Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence.