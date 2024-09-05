Week two of the college football season is almost here and one of the better matchups this weekend is between Oklahoma State football and Arkansas. Big 12 vs. SEC. The Razorbacks will be hitting the road for this one as the Cowboys will have home-field advantage, and it is expected to be a competitive contest. This is a big one as these marquee non-conference games can set the tone for the rest of the season. The winner of this one will be feeling good.

This is especially a big game for the Oklahoma State football team as they are viewed as a contender in the Big 12 and for a College Football Playoff spot. However, on the flip side, this is a huge opportunity for Arkansas to show that they are better than people think. The Razorbacks are expected to be one of the worst teams in the SEC this season, but a win against the Cowboys could change people’s view on them.

With the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, it is obviously much easier to qualify, and if you make it out of the non-conference slate alive with a good power four win, you’re sitting in a good spot. This is a big one.

Before we dive more into this matchup, let’s take a look at where Oklahoma State and Arkansas are at heading into week two of the college football season.

Oklahoma State looked solid in week one

The Oklahoma State football looked pretty good in week one as they easily took down South Dakota State. The Cowboys played especially well on offense as veteran quarterback Alan Bowman looked good, and Ollie Gordon, one of the best running backs in the country, had a huge game.

Alan Bowman finished the game 24-33 for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Bowman is one of the most experienced QBs in all of college football, and having him is huge for this Cowboys team. If he can clean up the turnovers this year, he should be one of the best QBs in the Big 12. It was definitely good to see him take care of the football in week one, and that will be crucial in week two as well.

Ollie Gordon had a massive game, as everyone expected. Gordon finished the day with 28 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns. He is one of the best RBs in the country, and if he keeps having performances like that, the Cowboys are going to be incredibly hard to beat.

Having Bowman at QB and Gordon at RB is big for Oklahoma State. Their offense shouldn’t have much trouble scoring points this season.

The Cowboys made it to the Big 12 title game a year ago, and they are hoping to do the same this year. However, this time around, they want to make sure to win it, and that would get the Cowboys a bye in the College Football Playoff. That is certainly in play for this talented team.

Arkansas is hoping to pull an upset this weekend

This Arkansas team has a brutal schedule this season, and it is going to be incredibly difficult for them to find success in the SEC. The Razorbacks to play five ranked teams in SEC play: #14 Tennessee, #18 LSU, #6 Ole Miss, #3 Texas and #9 Missouri. That is tough.

One thing that might help the Razorbacks is a ranked road win against Oklahoma State. A win this week would go a long way for this team’s confidence, and it could change the way people look at this Arkansas football team. It’s going to be tough, but crazier things have happened in college football.

Arkansas did win in week one as they took down Arkansas Pine Bluff 70-0. It wasn’t a tough opponent, but you can’t really ask for a more sound performance than that.

This weekend’s game against Oklahoma State is going to be much more difficult. Arkansas will need to put together a great performance to come out on top. Here are three predictions for Saturday’s game:

Ollie Gordon will score three touchdowns

Ollie Gordon is going to have a big game every week, and this one is going to be especially impressive. At the end of the day, this Arkansas football team just isn’t very good. They aren’t going to be able to hang with a ranked team on the road, and they aren’t going to have any answers for Ollie Gordon. He is going to find his way into the end zone multiple times.

Ollie Gordon will rush for 150 yards

When you have a player like Ollie Gordon, it doesn’t really matter if your opponent knows that you’re going to be running the football often. They still won’t be able to stop him. Gordon is going to get a lot of carries again this week, and he is going to rack up a lot of yards doing so.

Alan Bowman will toss two touchdown passes

Alan Bowman is going to have a nice game as well, but he isn’t going to have to do a lot of work because of Gordon. Having a RB like that is huge for a QB as it takes a ton of pressure off of his shoulders. Still, his number will get called and he needs to make plays when his team needs it. Bowman will do that this weekend.

Oklahoma State and Arkansas will kick things off at noon ET on Saturday from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Cowboys are currently favored by 7.5 points.