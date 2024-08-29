ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Mike Gundy enters his 20th season at Oklahoma State as they host South Dakota State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Dakota State-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

South Dakota State enters the year after winning the FCS National Title last year. It was their 12th straight playoff appearance and their second appearance in the National Title game in three years. It was domination last year, with just two games decided by under ten points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has been great under Mike Gundy. He took over in 2005, going 4-7. Since then, Oklahoma State has made it to a bowl game every single year. Last year was another bowl game. It was a 9-3 regular season, that included a win over Oklahoma. They would earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, but they would fall to Texas there. Still, they would go to the Texas Bowl where they defeated Texas A&M 31-23.

Why South Dakota State Could Cover The Spread/Win

South Dakota State is the number one team in the nation at the FCS ranks. They are coming off a national title and bringing back a lot of production. That starts with Mark Gronowski. The quarterback last year completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,058 yards plus 29 touchdowns. Further, he was intercepted just five times. Gronowski is also solid on his feet. Last year he was sacked just ten times, while he ran for 402 yards and eight scores.

Gronowski will be missing his top targets from last year though, but they have talent still to pass the ball to. Griffin Wilde is back after coming down with 20 catches and 399 yards last year. Further, he scored six times last season. Grahm Goering also had 13 receptions and 171 yards last year. At running back, Amar Johnson will be the main man with Isaiah Davis gone. Johnson ran 128 times last year for 801 yards and four scores. Angel Johnson will also have a bigger role in the offense, after having 381 yards and five scores last year.

On defense, multi-time All-American Adam Bock is back. He has been slowed by injuries in the last two seasons, but in 2021 he has 125 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, plus 2.5 interceptions. Further, he has two interceptions that year. In the secondary, Dalys Beanum returns. In his career, he has 11 interceptions and 29 passes defended.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Oklahoma State offense is led by Ollie Gordon II. He ran 285 times last year for,1732 yards and 21 touchdowns. Gordon also had 330 yards receiving and a touchdown. Further, four starters are back on the offensive line, including Joe Michalski, their stud center. The line will also be blocking for quarterback Alan Bowman. The seventh-year player will be once against starting for Oklahoma State. He completed 60.7 percent of his passes last year for 3,460 yards. He also threw 15 touchdowns but threw 14 interceptions as well.

He will be passing the ball to some experienced targets as well. Brennan Presley is back. He has 101 receptions for 991 yards last year and six touchdowns. Rashod Owens is back as well. He has 63 receptions for 895 yards and five scores. Oklahoma State also brings in former Ohio State tight end Tyler Foster to bolster the receiving core this year.

On defense, Obi Ezeigbo will be looking to make an impact. He comes in from the Division Two ranks, but he was stellar there. Ezeigboo has 10.5 tackles for a loss, and 7.5 sacks last year. Further, he forced a fumble. Still, he will not be the only pass rusher on this team. At linebacker, both Nick Martin and Collin Oliver are back. Martin had 140 tackles last year with six sacks. Further, he intercepted two passes, forced a fumble, and recovered one as well. Collin Oliver had 73 tackles with six sacks. He forced four fumbles and recovered one while all defending five passes last year.

Final South Dakota State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

This is not a run-of-the-mill FCS opponent that Oklahoma State is facing. South Dakota State is the best FCS program in the nation and has built a wonderful program that continues to win games. While they are replacing parts on offense, the line is back together, plus they have a great quarterback. Oklahoma State will get its fair share of points though. Still, Oklahoma State does struggle sometimes in early non-conference play. Last year, beat Central Arkansas by just 14 before losing to South Alabama. In 2021, they escaped with a seven-point win over Missouri State. With South Dakota State having a bunch of talent, expect them to be able to keep it close.

Final South Dakota State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: South Dakota State +9.5 (+100)