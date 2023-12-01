Oklahoma State condemned the disturbing act when a longhorn cow was found dead Friday before their Big 12 Championship showdown vs. Texas.

“Texas Hate Week” has unfortunately taken a disturbing turn. Oklahoma State University condemned the vile act that occurred on Friday morning when a longhorn cow's carcass was found dead on the lawn of an OSU fraternity. This comes ahead of Oklahoma State's upcoming Big 12 college football showdown against the Texas Longhorns.

“OSU is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house,” Oklahoma State University released in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). “The Stillwater PD is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct has initiated an investigation.”

“Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

Several social media posts surfaced on Friday morning showing the body of the longhorn cow lying in the FarmHouse fraternity's front yard. The animal's stomach was slashed open with the words “F— FH” written on its side.

Investigations on this incredibly disturbing act are currently ongoing. According to The Oklahoman, “officers were informed of the dead animal's presence just before 7 a.m. Friday.” The body has since been removed from the lawn, and police are reviewing surveillance footage around the area to find out potential perpetrators.

There is speculation floating around social media that this disgusting act is because of the Oklahoma State Cowboys' upcoming Big 12 Championship college football game against the University of Texas Longhorns, which will happen on Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Whatever the case may be, there is no place for this anywhere.