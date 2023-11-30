Texas has dreams of making the College Football Playoff, but they have to win the Big 12 Championship first. They will face Oklahoma State.

After their best season in years, Texas football is back in the Big 12 Championship game. It is their first appearance in the game since 2018. The Longhorns have had a nearly flawless season, but the one dent in their resume is a loss against a school from the state of Oklahoma. That team didn't make the Big 12 Championship, but the other powerhouse from the Sooner State did.

Oklahoma State is set to face Texas in the Big 12 Championship in a massive game for both teams. Here's how you can tune in and what you need to know for Saturday's clash between

When and where is the Big 12 Championship?

The Big 12 Championship will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, just like it has every year since 2017. Kickoff is on Saturday, December 2 at 9:00 a.m. (PT).

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

ABC will be broadcasting the Big 12 Championship. You can also watch a live stream using fuboTV. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will be on the call.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium –Arlington, Texas

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Texas -14.5 | O/U 54.5

Texas storylines

Texas season has led many to proclaim that the prestigious football program is finally back to its old ways. They will need to win the Big 12 to confirm those assumptions, though. Additionally, they will definitely need to win this game to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Luckily for Texas fans, the Longhorns are as hot right now as they have been all season. They had impressive wins earlier in the season, including against big-name schools like Alabama and TCU, but their most dominant win of the year was last week. Texas beat Texas Tech 57-7. The win in blowout fashion is sure to give the team the extra motivation and confidence needed to win their biggest game in years on Saturday.

The Longhorns are led by Quinn Ewers. The once top-ranked recruit has found his footing in Texas, throwing for 2,709 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. Xavier Worthy is not only his favorite target, but he is one of the best receivers in the nation. Worthy has 918 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

On top of that, Texas has an elite running back by the name of Jonathon Brooks. Filling Bijan Robinson's shoes was no easy task, but Brooks has done so admirably with 1,425 yards from scrimmage.

Texas has the second-most appearances (six) and wins in the Big 12 Championship (three), but those days have been few and far between in recent years. Because of that, the game is one of the biggest games in program history. Furthermore, a win would do a lot to not only securing a spot in the College Football Playoff but also in gaining the confidence the team could use to win it all. Oklahoma State will not be an easy foe, though.

Oklahoma State storylines

While Texas has three Big 12 Championship victories to their name, Oklahoma State has never won the conference's biggest game. In fact, they have only made it to the Big 12 Championship once, and they lost it in 2021. Mike Gundy's team always plays hard, and while they are underdogs, no one would count this team out. Oklahoma State always plays up to their competition, and they can give anybody a run for their money.

Oklahoma State has arguably the best running back in the nation. Ollie Gordon is the favorite to win the Doak Walker Award because of his unrealistically impressive 1,852 yards and 21 touchdowns from scrimmage. On top of that, Walker is helped by the best interior offensive line in the country.

No one has had an answer for the Cowboys' running game. Oklahoma State hasn't faced a beast like Texas' front seven yet, though. Texas has the number four-ranked rushing defense, largely because of T'Vondre Sweat. Texas only allows 2.93 yards per rush.

Oklahoma State's best attribute all season has been their rushing attack, while Texas has thrived most swallowing up the run. Something will have to give in this game, though, and whichever way things break, there will be massive implications for the College Football Playoff.