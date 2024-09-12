ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 13 Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) are on the road to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1). It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oklahoma State-Tulsa prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State is riding a pretty big high right now. They had a thrilling double overtime win over Arkansas on the road in week two, and they crushed South Dakota State in week one. The Cowboys are playing good football right now, and they have to keep it up if they want to win this game on the road.

Tulsa has not played a tough schedule this season, but they are still giving up 28 points per game. Along with that, Tulsa is allowing 127.5 rush yards per game. This includes 163 yards allowed in their loss against Arkansas State last week. Oklahoma State has a very good running back in Ollie Gordon. He is not having his best season, but he could easily turn it around in this game. A blowout win for Oklahoma State will start with Ollie Gordon.

Quarterback Alan Bowman is throwing the ball pretty well. He is completing 63 percent of his passes, and he just threw for 326 yards against Arkansas. Bowman uses three main receivers to do his damage. Rashod Owens, Brennan Presley, and De'Zhaun Stribling all have over 100 receiving yards this season. They account for 392 of Bowman's 571 yards. Tulsa can try to shut down one of the receivers, but the other two are good enough to pick up the slack.

Why Tulsa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulsa has begun the season 1-1, and they are not happy with their loss against Arkansas State. They scored 62 points against Northwestern State, so they are capable of doing some damage on the offensive side of the ball. That is exactly what the Golden Hurricane need to do in this game. Their defense can not be expected to shut down the Cowboys, so Tulsa has to get it done on offense.

The good news for Tulsa is Oklahoma State has not played well on the defensive side of the ball. They are not putting any pressure on the quarterback, and it has cost them. Oklahoma State has allowed the most pass yards per game in the Big 12, and the most pass yards per game in the nation. Pair that with their rush yards allowed per game, the Cowboys have allowed the fifth most total yards per game in the nation.

Kirk Francis has completed over 67 percent of his passes for Tulsa this season, which is important. Along with that, he has thrown five touchdowns in two games. Kamdyn Benjamin is the receiver to watch in the game. He has 196 receiving yards on the season, and two of the five touchdowns. He is the main target for Francis, and it is going to be hard for Oklahoma State to shut him down. As a team, Tulsa is rushing for 6.7 yards per carry, as well. They have a balanced rushing attack, and that is going to be exactly what Tulsa needs.

Final Oklahoma State-Tulsa Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma State is a good team, and if Ollie Gordon runs like the Heisman candidate he is, the Cowboys are going to blow out Tulsa. However, Tulsa is the home team, and that matters in college football. I do think Oklahoma State will win this game, but I would not be surprised to see Tulsa cover this spread. That is exactly what I will bet.

Final Oklahoma State-Tulsa Prediction & Pick: Tulsa +19.5 (-115)