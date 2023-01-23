Here is our Hierophant Social Link Guide for the Old Couple Bunkichi and Mitsuko in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, their available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Old Couple (Bunkichi and Mitsuko) Hierophant Social Link Guide

You can find Bunkichi and Mitsuko at the Bookworms Used Books at the Iwatodai strip mall every day except Sunday. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max their Social Link, however, you will receive the Persimmon Fruit, which allows the fusion of Kohryu.

It is important to note that Bunkichi will be one of the people who will get lost in Tartarus on September 12. Players must rescue him by October 4. Otherwise, players will no longer be able to continue this Social Link.

Bunkichi and Mitsuko Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as April 25. To start it, the player must talk to them until they mention a Persimmon tree in Gekkoukan. After they mention the tree, go back to Gekkoukan’s first-floor Laboratory Hallway, and head through the Corridor to find the tree. Examining it will give the player a Persimmon Leaf. You must then bring the leaf back to them to start the Hierophant Social Link in Persona 3 Portable.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Hierophant arcana with you.

Rank 1

Bunkichi: “That means you’ve probably seen the persimmon tree there…” Huh? 0 Persimmon tree? 0

> Would you like to show it to him? Show it to him – Continue Don’t show it to him – Leave

Bunkichi: “…Wait, so you didn’t come here to buy books? Did you come here just to show us this?” That’s right. 0 Um, no… 0



Rank 2

Bunkichi: “What was your name again?” Tell him +2 Say nothing 0

Bunkichi: “Someone gave them to me, but I have more than enough. Go ahead, take one.” Thanks! +3 No, thank you. 0

Bunkichi: “…Because it’ll take us forever to finish them all.” Accept the offer 0 Politely decline 0

Bunkichi: “He should be here helping customers… I’m sorry, [Player Name]-chan.” Who’s ‘he’? 0 No need to apologize. 0

> Mitsuko seems sad. Who’s ‘he’? 0 What are you talking about? 0



Rank 3

Reaching this Rank in the Hierophant Social Link is a flag to start the Temperance Social Link.

Bunkichi: “But, I can’t seem to find it.” Looking for something? +2 Cleaning the store?* 0

Bunkichi: “I’m looking for my glasses… No, not my glasses–my wallet… I can’t seem to find it.” I’ll help you look. +3 Must be here somewhere… 0

Mysterious Foreigner: “I go to ze same school–Gekkoukan!” Nice to meet you. 0 …Who are you? 0

Mysterious Foreigner: “But, zey call me ‘Bebe’!” Nice to meet you. 0 …… 0

Mitsuko: “Why must you get into a car!? Do you want me to end up all alone!?” What’s so bad about a car? 0 You’re afraid to be alone? 0

Bunkichi: “On the way home from work, he got into an accident… He was hit by a dump truck driver who was drunk on the job…” I’m sorry to hear about that. 0 That’s terrible luck. 0



Rank 4

Bunkichi: “My wife just left for Gekkoukan.” I should go there too. +3 I’ll wait here for a while. +2

> Mitsuko looks pale. Ask what happened 0 Remain silent 0

Bunkichi: “Do you know anything about it, [Player Name]-chan?” Now, you have me worried. +2 I have no idea. 0



Rank 5

Bunkichi: “I’m sorry for troubling you about the persimmon tree…” I’ll ‘root’ out the truth! +2 What tree? 0

Mitsuko: “Why now…? Why do they want to cut it down now?” Cheer up. +2 Don’t worry. +2



Rank 6

Mitsuko: “But, if that tree is removed, I feel like the memory of my son will vanish with it…” Please stop quarreling. +3 You’re thinking too much. 0

> Bunkichi and Mitsuko seem really depressed. Cheer up. 0 It’ll be okay. 0



Rank 7

> Mitsuko is crying. Ask why she’s crying +2 Look at Bunkichi 0

Mitsuko: “They say the tree is a memorial to their former teacher… They don’t want it to be cut down.” That’s great. +2 Not interested. 0

Bunkichi: “…[Player Name]-chan, were you the one who called them all?” Nope. +2 That’s right. +2 What are you talking about? +2



Rank 8

Bunkichi: “Who do you think it was? Here’s a hint: ‘signature.'” Someone with a petition? +2 A diehard Bunkichi fan? +2

Bunkichi: “…AND he’s gotten a lot of signatures from students who were in my son’s class.” That’s great. 0 That’s wonderful. 0

Bunkichi: “I have to tell my son the good news!” Let’s go. +3 I’ll pass. 0



Rank 9

Bunkichi: “Am I finally losing it? I used to have an amazing vocabulary.” What’s it about? +2 Why are you writing it? +2

Bunkichi: “Well, aren’t you curious?” I’m dying to read it. 0 I can’t wait another minute. 0



Rank 10

> Bunkichi is sleep talking. Take a closer look. 0 Leave him alone. 0

Bunkichi: “Even though it’s the middle of the day, I feel so sleepy…” What problem? 0 Why are you relieved? 0

Bunkichi: “…I told them to cut the persimmon tree down.” What!? +3 I guess it can’t be helped. 0

Bunkichi: “Helping those kids is more important than hanging onto his memory.” Look at Bunkichi 0 Look at Mitsuko 0



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as April 25. To start it, the player must talk to them until they mention a Persimmon tree in Gekkoukan. After they mention the tree, go back to Gekkoukan’s first-floor Laboratory Hallway, and head through the Corridor to find the tree. Examining it will give the player a Persimmon Leaf. You must then bring the leaf back to them to start the Hierophant Social Link.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Hierophant arcana with you.

Rank 1

Bunkichi: “That means you’ve probably seen the persimmon tree there…” No, I haven’t. 0 Persimmon tree? 0

> Would you like to show it to him? Show it to him – Continue Don’t show it to him – Leave

Bunkichi: “…Wait, so you didn’t come here to buy books? Did you come here just to show us this?” Yes, I did. 0 No. 0



Rank 2

Bunkichi: “What was your name again?” I’m from Gekkoukan… +3 Have you forgotten me? 0

Bunkichi: “Someone gave them to me, but I have more than enough. Go ahead, take one.” Thank you. +3 I’ll pass… 0

Bunkichi: “…Because it’ll take us forever to finish them all.” I’ll take some. 0 No, it’s okay… 0

Bunkichi: “He should be here helping customers… I’m sorry, [Player Name]-chan.” It’s okay. +3 Who are you talking about? 0

> Mitsuko seems sad. Who’s ‘he’? 0 What are you talking about? 0



Rank 3

Reaching this Rank in the Hierophant Social Link is a flag to start the Temperance Social Link.

Bunkichi: “But, I can’t seem to find it.” Looking for something? +3 Cleaning the store?* 0

Bunkichi: “I’m looking for my glasses… No, not my glasses–my wallet… I can’t seem to find it.” I hope you find it. +3 I’ll help look for it. +3

Mysterious Foreigner: “I go to ze same school–Gekkoukan!” Nice to meet you. 0 Can I ask your name? 0

Mysterious Foreigner: “But, zey call me ‘Bebe’!” Nice to meet you. 0 N-Nice to meet you… 0

Mitsuko: “Why must you get into a car!? Do you want me to end up all alone!?” What about a car? 0 Alone? 0

Bunkichi: “On the way home from work, he got into an accident… He was hit by a dump truck driver who was drunk on the job…” Was that so… 0 I’m sorry to hear that… 0



Rank 4

Bunkichi: “My wife just left for Gekkoukan.” Maybe I’ll run after her. +3 I’ll wait here. +3

> Mitsuko looks pale. What’s wrong? 0 …? 0

Bunkichi: “Do you know anything about it, [Player Name]-chan?” That makes me worry… +3 I don’t know. 0



Rank 5

Bunkichi: “I’m sorry for troubling you about the persimmon tree…” It’s what you ‘beleave’. +3 What about a persimmon tree? 0

Mitsuko: “Why now…? Why do they want to cut it down now?” Cheer up. +3 Don’t worry. +3



Rank 6

> Mitsuko looks upset… Please stop fighting. +3 You’re worrying too much. 0

> Bunkichi and Mitsuko seem really depressed. Cheer up. 0 It’ll be okay. 0



Rank 7

> Mitsuko is crying. What’s wrong? +3 Bunkichi-san… +3

Mitsuko: “They say the tree is a memorial to their former teacher… They don’t want it to be cut down.” Thank goodness… +3 A tree? A memorial? 0

Bunkichi: “…[Player Name]-chan, were you the one who called them all?” No. +3 You can say that. +3 I haven’t a clue. +3



Rank 8

Bunkichi: “Who do you think it was? Here’s a hint: ‘signature.'” A petitioner? +3 A fan of yours? +3

Bunkichi: “…AND he’s gotten a lot of signatures from students who were in my son’s class.” That’s great. 0 That’s wonderful. 0

Bunkichi: “I have to tell my son the good news!” Let’s go! +3 Now?



Rank 9

Bunkichi: “Am I finally losing it? I used to have an amazing vocabulary.” What is it for? +3 Why are you writing one? +3

Bunkichi: “Well, aren’t you curious?” The suspense is killing me! 0 I’m itching to know! 0



Rank 10

> Bunkichi is sleep talking. Take a closer look 0 Leave him alone 0

Bunkichi: “Even though it’s the middle of the day, I feel so sleepy…” What problem? 0 Why are you relieved? 0

Bunkichi: “…I told them to cut the persimmon tree down.” Why!? +3 Are you sure? 0

Bunkichi: “I think it’d make our son happy, too. He was a teacher after all!” You’re right. 0 Are you really sure? 0



That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Hierophant Social Link, the Old Couple, Bunkichi and Mitsuko. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.