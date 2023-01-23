Here is our Temperance Social Link Guide for Bebe (Andre Laurent Jean Geraux) in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Bebe Temperance Social Link Guide

You can find Bebe either in front of Class 2-F or inside the Home Economics Room during the day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Money Pouch, which allows the fusion of Yurlungur.

It is important to note that if the player does not start Bebe’s social link before the third Full Moon, they will no longer be able to start the Temperance Social Link.

Bebe Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as May 29. To start it, the player must reach at least Rank 2 in Academics to translate the note on the door of the Home Economics room. Not only that but the player must also reach Rank 3 in the Hierophant Social Link.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Temperance arcana with you.

Rank 1

> The foreign exchange student you met at the bookstore is busy sewing. Talk to him 0 Leave him alone 0

“I am very ‘appy!” What are you doing? 0 You know my name? 0

> It seems Bebe wants you to join. Sure. 0 No thanks. 0

“I was wondering ‘ow you bid farewell in Nihongo–Japanese…” Sayonara. 0 Mata na. 0 Ja ne 0 Hasta la vista. 0



Rank 2

“Zis is my first time going, so will you teach me?” There’s nothing to teach. +3 Sure, let’s go. +2 You like sweets? 0

“I am so ‘appy, ureshii! I love ze culture of Nihon! Japan eez sugoi, amazing!” Yeah, Japan is great. +3 How’s your country? 0 Not really. 0



Rank 3

“[Player Name]-sama, you ‘ave gotten much better at zis! Subarashii! Wonderful!” Thanks. +2 Not really. 0

“I would like to make somezing Japanese, but what?” Something traditional? +3 Whatever you like… 0 Why not western clothes? 0



Rank 4

> Bebe, who’s usually very talkative, is quiet. Are you alright? +3 Why aren’t you working? 0 Wanna stop for today? 0

“…was taken away by ze angels!” What!? 0 Calm down. 0 Whaddya mean? 0



Rank 5

“…Want to go somewhere to eat after zis?” Sure. +2 Why? 0

“…my uncle might never let me return ‘ere!” Then, stay. +2 Oh, well. 0



Rank 6

> Bebe seems confused. Take a break. +2 What’s wrong? 0

“Shall we!?” Alright. +2 Just a minute. 0

“I want to stay ‘ere in Nihon even if I ‘ave to eat dirt!” Support him +3 Ask him how 0



Rank 7

“I will show ‘im a kimono, and make ‘im understand the beauty of Nihon!” That’s a good idea. +3 Will that be enough? 0



Rank 8

“When my uncle sees zis, I know he’ll agree wiz me about how great Nihon eez!” He’ll agree for sure. +3 When will it be done? 0 Hey, concentrate! 0



Rank 9

“But because of you, [Player Name]-sama, I was able to finish ze kimono!” Congratulate him +3 Ask about his country +3 Request a reward 0



Rank 10

> It seems Bebe has finally finished the kimono. Ask how it came out +3 Compliment him +3

“…are all ze times we hung out togezer.” I’ll be expecting you. +3 I wish you luck. +3



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as May 29. To start it, the player must reach at least Rank 2 in Academics to translate the note on the door of the Home Economics room. Not only that but the player must also reach Rank 3 in the Hierophant Social Link.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Temperance arcana with you.

Rank 1

> The foreign exchange student you met at the bookstore is busy sewing. Hello? 0 …… 0

“I am very ‘appy!” What are you doing? 0 How do you know my name? 0

> It seems Bebe wants you to join. Maybe I should try. 0 Hmmm, maybe not… 0

“I was wondering ‘ow you bid farewell in Nihongo–Japanese…” Mata ne. 0 Genki de ne. 0 Ototoi kiyagare 0 Aishitemasu. 0



Rank 2

“Zis is my first time going, so will you teach me?” There’s nothing to teach. +3 Sure. +2 You’re into sweets? 0

“I am so ‘appy, ureshii! I love ze culture of Nihon! Japan eez sugoi, amazing!” It sure is! +3 What about your country? 0 You’re overrating it. 0



Rank 3

“[Player Name]-sama, you ‘ave gotten much better at zis! Subarashii! Wonderful!” Thank you! +3 I’m still a novice. 0

“I would like to make somezing Japanese, but what?” How about a kimono? +3 How about something to wear? 0 You don’t like western clothes? 0



Rank 4

> Bebe, who’s usually very talkative, is quiet. You look down. +3 Not into it today? 0 Should we call it a day? 0

“…was taken away by ze angels!” R-Really? 0 Calm down! 0 What do you mean? 0



Rank 5

“Want to go somewhere to eat after zis?” Sure. +3 This is rare. 0

“…my uncle might never let me return ‘ere!” Stay here. +3 It can’t be helped. 0



Rank 6

> Which of the things you have made do you want to make again? Phone strap 0 Knit rabbit 0 Felt bag 0

“Ze sewing machine won’t go…” Why don’t you rest? +3 What’s wrong? 0

“Shall we!?” That’s a great idea. +3 Hold on. 0

“I want to stay ‘ere in Nihon even if I ‘ave to eat dirt!” I’m behind you. +3 How? 0



Rank 7

“I will show ‘im a kimono, and make ‘im understand the beauty of Nihon!” It’s a nice idea. +3 Will that work…? 0



Rank 8

“When my uncle sees zis, I know he’ll agree wiz me about how great Nihon eez!” He’ll agree! +3 When will you finish it? 0 Stay focused! 0



Rank 9

“But because of you, [Player Name]-sama, I was able to finish ze kimono!” Just a little more! +3 What is France like? +3 I look forward to my reward. 0



Rank 10

> It seems Bebe has finally finished the kimono. You did it! +3 You worked hard! +3

“…are all ze times we hung out togezer.” I’ll be waiting. +3 I’m praying for you. +3



That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Temperance Social Link, Bebe (Andre Laurent Jean Geraux). Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.