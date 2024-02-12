Here's how to be friends with the lovely old couple from the bookstore.

Here is the Hierophant Social Link Guide for Bunkichi and Mitsuko in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Bunkichi and Mitsuko, available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Reload, the 2024 remake of Persona 3. The Social Link Guide for Hierophant in Persona 3 Portable is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Reload Bunkichi and Mitsuko Hierophant Social Link Guide

Bunkichi and Mitsuko are located at the Bookworms Used Books Store, which is located in the Iwatodai Strip Mall. They are available every day except Sundays and holidays. Unlocking the Hierophant Social Link starts as early as April 25, when the store finishes its termite extermination. Once the store is available again, players must first enter the store to overhear the conversation between the old couple. The player must then head to the school and make their way to the Corridor, where a small tree is located. They must get a Persimmon Leaf there, and show it to the old couple. This will start the Hierophant Social Link.

It's also important to note that on September 12, Bunkichi will go missing in Tartarus. The player must rescue him before the October 3 deadline. Otherwise, the Hierophant Social Link will become unavailable for the rest of the game.

As with any other Social Links, having a Persona of the Hierophant Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive the Persimmon Fruit from Bunkichi and Mitsuko when the Hierophant Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Kohryu.

Bunkichi and Mitsuko Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Bunkichi and Mitsuko in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, this is a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Hierophant Arcana when you spend time with Bunkichi and Mitsuko.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

…Wait, so you aren't here to buy books? Did you come visit just to show this to us? That's right. Not exactly.



Rank 2

What was your name again? <Player Name>. ……

Someone gave it to me, but I have more than enough. Go ahead and take it, <protagonist name>-chan Thank you. I'm okay, thanks.

We have so many, my wife and I would take forever to finish them all. I'd like that. No, thank you.

He should be here helping customers… Sorry about that, <protagonist name>-chan. Boy? No need to apologize.

Oh, my dear, he's… He's what? What's this about?



Rank 3

Reaching Rank 3 in the Hierophant Social Link is a flag to unlock the Bebe Temperance Social Link.

I don't see it anywhere… Looking for something? Cleaning the store?

I'm looking for my glasses- Er, not my glasses, my wallet! I can't seem to find it… Best of luck. Can I help?

I am one as well! I am a student at Gekkoukan! Nice to meet you. …Who are you?

But you can call me “Bebe”! It's quite nice to meet you! Nice to meet you. ……

Why must you get into a car…? Do you want me to end up all alone!? What's this about a car? All alone?

On his way home from work, he got into an accident… He was hit by a dump truck driver who was drunk on the job… I'm sorry to hear that. That's terrible luck.



Rank 4

My wife just headed out to Gekkoukan. I should go too. I'll wait here.

The… The… The tree… What happened? Tree?

Do you know anything about this, <protagonist name>-Chan? No, I don't. I'm worried.



Rank 5

We've been feeling a bit guilty for troubling you about the persimmon tree… I wouldn't worry about it. What tree?

Why now? Why do they want to cut it down now…? Cheer up. It'll be okay.



Rank 6

If we lose that tree… it would be like losing our son all over again. You're overthinking it. Please don't fight.

Unfortunately, that just reminded my dear of the pain we felt the day our son died… Cheer up. I'm sure it'll be okay.



Rank 7

Ah… What happened? Are you fighting again?

They say the tree is a memorial to their former teacher… They don’t want it to be cut down. The tree? A memorial? That’s great.

You must be the one who called them for this, right, Makoto-chan? No. That’s right. What are you talking about?



Rank 8

Who do you think it was? Here’s a hint: ‘signature.’ A petitioner? A fan of yours?

He's already gathered a number of signatures from students who were in our son's class! That's great. That's amazing.

I have to tell my son the good news! Sure, let’s go. Right now?



Rank 9

What, is that surprising? I'm actually quite the net surfer, you know! What does the letter say? Why a letter?

Are you curious about the letter? Excited, perhaps? Even exhilarated? Excited. Exhilarated.



Rank 10

Bunkichi-san is sleep talking. Looks like he's taking a nap… Take a closer look. Leave him be.

It's the middle of the day, but I feel awfully sleepy. What matter? Why are you relieved?

We asked them to go ahead and cut the persimmon tree down. But… why? Oh well.

He was a teacher, after all! That's true. Are you really sure?



That's all for our guide for Bunkichi and Mitsuko's Hierophant Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.