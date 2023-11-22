Ahead of the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, it's time to release our Ole Miss football Week 13 predictions.

The Egg Bowl is one of the better, wackier, crazier, and bitter rivalries in all of college football. Weird things tend to happen all the time when Ole Miss and Mississippi State square off against each other. Even though there is a large discrepancy with these teams' records on the season, their matchup this week should be no exception. And despite that discrepancy in record, there is still plenty on the line for both teams. Ole Miss, ranked ninth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, need to keep winning to help its standing with regard to a New Year's day bowl game. Mississippi State, at 5-6, needs a win to just get to *a* bowl game.

Just because one team may be overmatched on paper in a rivalry game, that doesn't mean that the game will be a blowout. Everybody gets up for a rivalry game. This should be no exception. This will be a great game on Thanksgiving day coinciding with all the NFL action. That's a prediction. But this rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State warrants some bold predictions.

Quinshon Judkins runs for 150 yards

Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins is one of the best running backs in college football, but he isn't having quite the season he had a year ago. Last season, as a freshman, Judkins averaged 5.7 yards per carry and ended the season with 1,567 yards on the ground. This year, however, Judkins is averaging only 4.5 yards per carry and has 933 yards with one game left in the regular season.

He isn't going to replicate last season's numbers, but he should be able to have a big game on Thursday. Mississippi State allows on average 140 rushing yards per game this season. That's one fewer yard per game than what Washington allows. Damien Martinez of Oregon State just ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns against that Husky run defense. So if Mississippi State's run defense is of that caliber, Judkins should be set up for a big day.

Judkins also is no stranger to big games on the ground. Against LSU earlier this season, Judkins ran for 177 yards on 33 carries. He also had two games with over 200 rushing yards a year ago as a freshman. Judkins has the ability to go off in any given game. This could be one of those games.

This game is within one possession

As mentioned before, this game tends to get a little crazy. Ole Miss once lost this rivalry game because Elijah Moore pretended to mimic a dog (Mississippi State's mascot is the Bulldogs) by… pretending to pee on the Mississippi State field the way a dog would.

An insane finish to the #EggBowl as Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore picks up late unsportsmanlike call for breaking out the dog peeing TD celebration. The Rebels would go on the miss the pushed back game-tying PAT. 😳 🤦‍♂️ (🎥: @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/jOjhVZRWbr — theScore (@theScore) November 29, 2019

That celebration would end up costing the Rebels a win. So the takeaway from that game is to always expect the unexpected. Ole Miss is 10-point favorites according to Vegas, but Ole Miss hasn't been playing its best ball lately. Ole Miss did stomp Louisiana-Monroe last week, but it lost to Georgia by a final score of 52-17 the week prior. A few weeks before that, Ole Miss let inferior teams hang around with them. Then beat Auburn on the road, who just lost in that same stadium to New Mexico State last week, 28-21. The week before that, Ole Miss beat Arkansas, who got taken to the woodshed by those same Auburn Tigers, at home by a final score of 27-20.

Mississippi State has a ton to play for. Not just for a bowl game, but also for state pride. This won't be easy for Ole Miss. This game is going to be closer than Vegas thinks.