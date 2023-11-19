Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin gets real about the Rebels' slow start in a win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

After losing to the reigning national champions Georgia Bulldogs a week before, Ole Miss football rebounded by dominating the UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday at home, 35-3. The Rebels were expected to take care of business easily against the Warhawks, but they struggled to gain rhythm early on, taking just a four-point lead to halftime.

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin was blunt with his assessment of the Rebels' performance in the first half.

“I was not pleased with the start,” Lane Kiffin said after the game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I was very surprised we came out like that. Flat. The players were challenged at halftime to reset, bring their own energy and I was pleased with 21-0 in the third quarter.”

The Rebels failed to convert on third downs multiple times in the first two quarters versus UL Monroe and even missed a field goal attempt, allowing the Warhawks to hang around after the first half.

It was a different story in the second half, though, for Ole Miss, with quarterback Jaxson Dart leading the charge. Dart even passed for three touchdown passes in a row in the third quarter and finished the game with 310 passing yards on 24-for-31 completions. Overall, the Rebels racked up 498 total yards while limiting the Warhawks to only 258.

Kiffin and Ole Miss football will close out its regular-season schedule on Nov. 23 when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville for the 120th edition of the Egg Bowl.