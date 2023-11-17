Ole Miss football got some good news regarding next season as Jaxson Dart will return for the 2024 season.

Ever since Lane Kiffin took over as the head coach of the Ole Miss football program, the Rebels have been good, but not elite. That is once again the case this season. Ole Miss is currently 8-2 on the season and ranked #13 in the country. Their two losses came against Alabama and Georgia. The Rebels played the Crimson Tide tough, but the Bulldogs dominated them last weekend. This Ole Miss team is better than most of the SEC, but they aren't quite ready to compete with the big dogs in college football.

Ole Miss football will likely finish this season with a 10-2 record as they play UL Monroe and Mississippi State in the final two weeks, and they should get a bid into a good bowl game. After that, the focus shifts to next season and figuring out how the Rebels can get over the hump in the SEC. One thing that bodes well for their success next season is the fact that quarterback Jaxson Dart will be returning. Lane Kiffin made the news public when speaking on RebTalk earlier this week.

So far this season, Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,579 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is 170-261 passing which is good for a 65.1% completion percentage.

Dart has been a good quarterback for Ole Miss ever since he stepped foot on campus. He has a big reason the success that they have had in recent years, and he has a chance to will his team to an impressive 11-2 finish year. Rebels fans should be very excited that he is coming back.