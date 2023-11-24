Ole Miss football head coach is a richer man after the Rebels defeated Mississippi State at the 2023 Egg Bowl.

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football have the last laugh this time around against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, as the Rebels won the 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl to the tune of a 17-7 score. The game was not exactly an exciting one that fans will talk about for many years to come, but for Kiffin, it's a win that's enough to put food on his table for decades.

The win over the Bulldogs has triggered a huge bonus for the Ole Miss head coach, per Steve Berkowitz.

“Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin picks up a $150,000 bonus as Rebels defeat Mississippi State in Egg Bowl for their 6th SEC win of the season. Kiffin now has $500,000 in bonuses and an automatic 1-yr contract extension set to be worth at least $9 million.”

Ole Miss football quarterback Jaxson Dart went 14-for-26 for just 96 passing yards and a touchdown with no interception, but that was enough for the Rebels to pull off a victory. Running back Quinshon Judkins, meanwhile, burned rubber for 119 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Although Ole Miss is unlikely to get a College Football Playoff invite this season, the Rebels have been solid since Kiffin took over as head coach in late 2019. Ole Miss football has won at least 10 games in two of Kiffin's first four seasons with the program and has gotten a bowl invite in each of the last three years.

In the 2023 regular season, the Rebels' only loss came at the hands of national powerhouses Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa and Georgie Bulldogs in Athens.