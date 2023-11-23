Lane Kiffin shed light on how important it is that Ole Miss football win the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Thanksgiving.

The regular season of college football officially wraps up on Saturday, with a number of rivalry games on the schedule. Among them is Ole Miss football facing in-state foes Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, which actually takes place on Thanksgiving. Not only will the Rebels be looking to avenge their 2022 loss to the Bulldogs but head coach Lane Kiffin is also hoping to reach double-digits in wins for the second time in three years.

Via On3 Sports:

“I mean, it would be huge regardless of that stuff,” Kiffin said. “Because it’s a big rivalry game. So no matter what, it would be big and I think it gets extra big because, you know, losing it last year. And then like you just said there’s a lot to be had, (a chance) to get to 10 wins. 10 regular season wins for the second time in three years and has never been done before. Would be pretty neat. And then get through that and then go get to number 11.”

Ole Miss football is 9-2 at the moment and knows this is likely their most important matchup given the rivalry's history. M-State needs a victory in order to even make the postseason after firing Zach Arnett, which means they will be coming out looking to do damage.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart explained how crucial it is that the Rebels win this one in Starksville:

“We have to be ten toes down and where our feet are,” Dart said.

“We have to make sure that we don’t get too high or too low. It’s funny because when you go out to the Square or out of town, people tell you, ‘We don’t care if you don’t win any other game. We just care that you win the Egg Bowl.’ We understand the importance of it, and we’re excited to go to Starkville and compete.”

Ole Miss football leads the all-time meeting 64-46-6. Prior to the Bulldogs' victory in 2022, the Rebels had won two straight.