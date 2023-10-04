Ever since Lane Kiffin took over as the head coach of the Ole Miss football team, the Rebels have been right on the cusp of elite status, but they haven't been able to get that big time win that sets them up for getting over the hump. A couple of weeks ago, Ole Miss had a golden opportunity to get that win against Alabama as the Crimson Tide were struggling to start the year, but the test in Tuscaloosa proved to be too tough for the Rebels. Luckily for them, they got #13 LSU football at home the very next week. The Tigers came into the season with College Football Playoff expectations, but Ole Miss squashed those dreams with a thrilling 55-49 win on Saturday. That was a massive win for the program, but it didn't come without a price.

When you beat a highly ranked team at home in college football, and it's a rivalry, your fans are going to occasionally rush the field. It happens often, and it happened on Saturday for LSU football. These fans have been waiting for a big win like this, and they stormed the field to celebrate. However, it is extremely frowned upon by the schools and the NCAA, and the Rebels received a $100,000 fine because of it, according to a tweet from Brett McMurphy. It didn't stop there, either. Ole Miss fans were also throwing debris on the field during the game, and that tacked on an additional $75,000 in fines. You would think that throwing debris on the field during a game would be grounds for a more severe penalty than students celebrating their teams win, but that sums up the NCAA pretty well.

At the end of the day, Ole Miss will gladly pay these fines in exchange for the massive win against LSU on Saturday. The Rebels are now 4-1 and up to #16 in the AP Poll, and they are back at home this weekend against Arkansas.