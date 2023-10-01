The Ole Miss football team and LSU football locked horns in a battle for SEC supremacy on Saturday between two ranked teams. The Rebels came out firing early only to watch their Louisiana rivals storm back in the second quarter.

When the dust settled at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, the Rebels took home a 55-49 victory in a game that had plenty of fireworks and set records.

The result came a week after Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin offered an apology for the Rebels' tough loss to Alabama. Rebels QB Eli Manning opened up about the schools he would have chosen if he did not end up at Ole Miss.

The following are the records set during the game according to ESPN Stats & Info.

No. 20 Ole Miss storms back to take down No. 13 LSU in a thriller at home. The two teams combined for 104 points, the most in a game in the rivalry's history. 55 points for the Rebels are their most against an AP-ranked opponent all-time. pic.twitter.com/B0VWykleqZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 1, 2023

Several different players shined on the day, but Jaxson Dart's play stood out most for Ole Miss. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior quarterback has quietly put up Heisman-caliber numbers on the season.

He threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns against the Tigers, outdueling Jayden Daniels in a matchup of two talented young signal callers. Ole Miss football running back Quinshon Judkins continued his quest for wins and big plays in a 177 yard effort on the day, adding a touchdown and accomplishing the feat on 33 carries.

Tre Harris led the Rebels in receiving with 153 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions for Coach Kiffin's team.

Next up for Ole Miss football is another home battle against Arkansas next week followed by a road battle with the Auburn Tigers.