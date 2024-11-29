Ole Miss football was set back in multiple ways in its 24-17 loss to Florida in Week 13. The Rebels not only got knocked out of College Football Playoff (CFP) contention, but it also lost leading receiver Tre Harris due to injury.

Harris will be out against Mississippi State on Saturday, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Tre Harris will not play for Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. He’d been listed as doubtful after re-injuring his groin,” Thamel reported. “He’s now officially out on SEC Injury report.”

Harris hadn't played since October 12 before his return against the Gators, and he promptly exited before halftime. Despite his injury woes, though, the senior still leads the SEC with 1,030 receiving yards. He also leads the team with 60 catches and seven scores.

Harris, though, will still walk on Senior Day alongside 33 of his teammates, including quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Ole Miss football will make easy work of Mississippi State

Kiffin discussed Ole Miss's slim chances to still make the playoffs despite its crushing loss on Wednesday, via his radio show “Reb Talk.”

“We need to play really well, first off. That’s what’s in our control,” the 49-year-old said. “And other things to happen. I’m not gonna get into the whole thing. And I’m not saying because of us. It’s ridiculous, the difference of playing in the SEC and the ACC and Big 12. To see these rankings – I’m not even doing the Ole Miss homer thing.”

Kiffin believes that the SEC is a cut above the other conferences, and its teams should be ranked as such.

“To think that you’re looking at schools and you’re talking about, like, Clemson’s schedule and who they played over Alabama. It’s stupid. … I’m not gonna name them,” he continued. “Take some of those teams that are up there that haven’t played anybody and put them down in the SEC, they’re .500 teams.”

Kiffin has a point, as Clemson is the only school outside of the SEC or Big Ten to win the National Championship since Florida State in 2013. However, the newly expanded 12-team CFP format leaves space for several teams to make the cut who are unlikely to beat the top four anyway, so it's hard to feel bad for the Rebels.