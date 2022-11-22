Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas

The Auburn Tigers are reportedly keeping a close eye on Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin. It’s a topic that will continue to swirl around Kiffin as the 2022 college football season’s end nears. That’s not to mention the rumors that there’s a potential that Kiffin would be making the jump to Auburn after Ole Miss finishes its assignment this coming weekend against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Well, it appears that it’s what’s going to happen once this year’s edition of the Egg Bowl has been played. Lane Kiffin is reportedly expected to step down from his head coaching position at Ole Miss football to become the next head coach of Auburn, sources tell Jason Sokoloff of WCBI News.

“BREAKING: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources. Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet.”

Lane Kiffin arrived at Ole Miss in 2020 when he signed a four-year deal to become head coach of Ole Miss football. So far in his tenure with the team, the Rebels have gotten to a bowl game twice. In his first year with Ole Miss football, the Rebels went 5-5 and went to the Outback Bowl in 2020. The following season, the Rebels went 10-3 and played in the Sugar Bowl.

The Rebels are bowl eligible again in 2022 with already eight wins under their belt before the showdown this coming Thursday against Mississippi State.