Across the Northern Hemisphere, the bitter cold of winter is giving way to the fresh release of spring. Green is returning to landscapes all across the world. In the college football world, the warm sun and breezy weather means spring practices. For players, it’s a perfect time to get yourself ahead of the curve going into the fall. For coaches, it’s a period to gauge your early strengths and weaknesses, and start developing your plans for the season to come. For me and you, it’s a time of year for fans to build up completely unreasonable expectations. The Ole Miss Rebels football team is no different.

Coming off a tumultuous end to the 2022 season, Lane Kiffin and company will be looking to rebound in a year where they have to face both Alabama and Georgia. They also must contend with a road trip to Tulane, which is much more difficult now than when it was scheduled.

As with any college program, spring practices culminate in a intra-squad scrimmage. It’s a final show of ability before the summer break leading into fall camp. The result doesn’t matter, but each school usually finds a way to make it fun. Ole Miss’ is called the Grove Bowl.

Grove Bowl Info

DATE: Saturday, April 15th

TIME: 2:00 PM CST

LOCATION: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN+, SEC Network+

How To Watch Ole Miss Football 2023 Spring Game

With the particulars out of the way, we can start discussing what exactly you can expect to see if you should tune in.

The big story from the last transfer portal window for the Rebs was the two quarterbacks brought in. Spencer Sanders arrived from Oklahoma State, and Walker Howard from LSU. Throughout spring practices, it’s been incumbent starter Jaxson Dart whose star has shined brightest.

Reports from those in attendance for practices at spring camp has been that Dart has made some tweaks to his throwing motion that has helped his accuracy a great deal. His comfort with the offense, considering this is his second year in it, has also helped him put himself ahead of Sanders and Howard.

Speaking of Sanders, he’s finally throwing the ball at full intensity after coming into the spring with a slight injury to his throwing shoulder. Howard is taking his time to learn things and has reportedly looked like someone unfamiliar with the offense. However, he has flashed his talent on occasion.

That’s the big storyline heading into the Grove Bowl, but those aren’t the only players to keep an eye on. New arrivals such as Joshua Harris, Zxavian Harris, Zamari Walton, Caden Prieskorn, and others deserve attention as well.

Running back Quinshon Judkins returns as well, coming off a very productive freshman campaign. He led the SEC in rushing despite splitting time with Zach Evans, who ran for a little over 900 yards and is soon-to-be drafted in the NFL.

Most of the projected starting receiving corps is currently injured to some degree, so their participation or lack thereof is currently unknown.

Another thing to look forward to for Rebel fans is a first look at new defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Golding, of course, commanded the Alabama defense before arriving in Oxford, so his schemes aren’t unfamiliar.

However, any coordinator worth their weight changes things up to fit personnel. The Grove Bowl is the earliest look we’ve had at Golding’s plans for the Rebel defense. It will be very interesting to see what he cooks up.