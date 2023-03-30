Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ole Miss football quarterback Jaxson Dart wasn’t bothered by the fact that the Rebels went out and added two signal-callers in the transfer portal this offseason. In fact, Dart seemed to know it would happen. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Ole Miss football quarterback said he was “fully aware” that the Rebels needed to have more depth at the position, per On3 Sports.

“Obviously I knew that we needed quarterbacks,” Dart said during a press conference Tuesday. “I was the only scholarship quarterback on staff. Usually you like to have three or four. I just think how things just shook out, it just ended up being those two and but I was fully aware that we had to have some depth. I was aware that we were going to take two.”

Dart said that being the only scholarship quarterback on Ole Miss football’s roster made it apparent that the team was going to add one or two more bodies to the depth chart.

While he might not have anticipated the Rebels bringing in a former starter at Oklahoma State in Spencer Sanders and a big-time, former 4-star recruit in Walker Howard, Dart still says he was aware of the program’s plans.

But that doesn’t mean that the former USC quarterback is going to just give up his spot on the depth chart. When asked recently about the potential for a competition this spring, Dart responded by saying that he views himself as the team’s starter.

Dart completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while running for an additional 614 yards on the ground.

Sanders, an equally capable dual threat, figures to give Dart a run this spring.

But the latter is ready to defend his status as the Rebels’ starter under center.