During her recent intimate show for Amex Card Members, Olivia Rodrigo spilled her Guts (pun intended) revealing that she nearly replaced one of the album's key tracks.

She revealed that the song “The Grudge” was nearly replaced with “Obsessed.” For context, the latter song is a vinyl-exclusive song from Guts. It's available as a hidden track on the “G” red vinyl edition.

Ultimately, Rodrigo kept “The Grudge,” which is the tenth track on Guts.

Olivia Rodrigo first gained fame for her work with Disney. She starred in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark from 2016-2019. She would then star in the first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series before her music career took off. In 2021, she hosted SNL.

Sour, Rodrigo's debut album, was a smash hit. She won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and set the bar extremely high for herself. The “Sour” tour ran for 49 shows across North America and Europe in 2022.

Now, she debuted her sophomore album, Guts. The album expands upon her glam-rock sound — evolving Rodrigo as both a singer and songwriter. “Vampire” was released on June 30, 2023, as the album's lead single. Two more have since been released — “Bad Idea Right?” and “Get Him Back!”

Guts will get a support tour, the “Guts” world tour, which will begin on February 23, 2024. Rodrigo will make the leap from playing theaters to playing some of the most iconic arenas in the world. On the itinerary are the likes of Madison Square Garden, TD Garden, the O2, and more.

Guts is out now.