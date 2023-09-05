It's clear that Olivia Rodrigo was going through heartbreak when she made Sour. Her second album, Guts, was apparently a lot harder to find inspiration for.

In an interview conducted by Phoebe Bridgers for Interview Magazine, Rodrigo spoke about this struggle. She first discussed the difference between “album-writing” mode and when she's not in that mode.

“I don't know if you have this experience, but when you're writing an album, everything is within your grasp to be written about,” she told Bridgers. “I'm not in album-writing mode right now, and the world is just a little bit dimmer. That's why it's so important to show up so consistently even if it's not every day. When you sit down at the piano and force yourself to write, even if you don't feel like writing, you see the world differently.”

Bridgers joked that she was calling her out, and recalled a time she envied Rodrigo's inability to stop writing.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I must have been a wide-eyed, bushy-tailed, 18-year-old then,” Rodrigo, 20, replied. “But it's definitely hard as f**k. On the last album [Sour], I was so f**king inspired. I was going through this heartbreak, excavating so much s**t from my brain. I had so much to say, and this time [making Guts] I was like, ‘Huh, I don't really feel as inspired. I'm not crying on the guitar anymore.' And so it was kind of a lesson in having to think of it more as a craft.”

Olivia Rodrigo is getting set to release her sophomore album, Guts, in a few days. Two singles have been released, “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?” prior to the full album.

Phoebe Bridgers, on the other hand, is coming off a banner year. She wrapped up her “Reunion” tour and then opened for Taylor Swift on certain dates of the “Eras” tour. Her indie supergroup, boygenius, released their full-length debut album, The Record, in March and are wrapping up their support tour. A third solo album from Bridgers is hopefully on the horizon.

Guts will be released on September 8.