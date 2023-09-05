While fans think there is “Bad Blood” between Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, the former assured fans that “Vampire,” the first single off of Guts, isn't about the latter.

Speaking to the Guardian in an extensive interview, Rodrigo claims she was “very surprised” that people thought “Vampire” was about Swift.

“I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing,” Rodrigo said.

To be fair, even on her first record, Rodrigo held back from calling out specific names. That said, it was clear most of the songs were about her ex Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the past, Rodrigo had to add Swift as a co-writer of “Deju Vu” after listeners heard the similarities to “Cruel Summer.” She also had to give 50% of credits and royalties to Paramore after it was determined that “Good 4 U” was similar to the band's song “Misery Business.”

The friendship between Taylor Swift and Rodrigo seemed to fall apart, and fans seemed to think that “Vampire” — which features the line “bloodsucker, fame f**ker, bleedin' me dry like a godd**n vampire!” — was about Swift. Especially after Swift invited Sabrina Carpenter, one of the parties involved in Rodrigo's romantic drama with Joshua Bassett, to open for her on the “Eras” tour, a tour Rodrigo hasn't seen herself.

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album, Guts. Two singles have been released, “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”, ahead of its September 8 release.

Guts will be released on September 8.