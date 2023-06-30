Olivia Rodrigo released her new song and music video to new single Vampire on Thursday. She revealed in an Instagram post that the writing process for the song was emotionally healing. It felt “cathartic” for the singer songwriter, per People.

“Vampire song and video out now,” Olivia Rodrigo wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins. writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache,” Rodrigo captioned the post, which included a carousel of behind the scenes images from the making of the music video and song.

“It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I'm so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever,” she concluded.

The post had images of Rodrigo on the set of the Vampire video, with one showing off bite marks on her neck. Another photo showed Rodrigo covered with fake blood. There was also a throwback photo, hinting at the inspiration for the song: an image of a young Rodrigo next to a Twilight poster.

As for the new single, Rodrigo spoke about how she was feeling.

“I'm doing so many emotions. I'm nervous, excited, terrified, happy, everything. Definitely eagerly anticipating putting these songs out,” she told Zane Lowe on Thursday. “I think I've lived with them for so long, I'm actually very excited to put them into someone else's hands and not have ownership over them anymore.”