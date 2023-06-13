After slaying with her multi-platinum debut album Sour in 2021, the 20-year-old pop star Olivia Rodrigo has now unveiled the first details of her follow-up endeavor — a single called Vampire which will drop on June 30th.

Rodrigo took to Instagram to excitedly post news of the announcement. “My new song vampire is out june 30th!” Rodrigo wrote. “You can presave now. so excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!! 🖤🩸💜🫀❤️”

It was almost two and a half years that Rodrigo catapulted to fame with Driver's License, the debut single from her first studio album release, which instantly skyrocketed up the pop charts and made Rodrigo a household name.

The cover art for Vampire was also released — showing Rodrigo up close and in black-and-white, silhouetted from her left side. She's rocking dark lipstick, winged eyeliner and has two purple bandages forming an X across her neck (from a vampire bite, get it?). The Band-Aids are the only in-color image in the photo, with the purple hue matching that of the cover art from Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo also posted a bit about the single release news on her website, with the notebook paper scrawled message: “hi guys! i'm so excited to announce that my new single ‘vampire' is coming out June 30th. you can presave it now! ahhh! so excited for this new chapter. thank you so much for all your support. love always, Liv.” The note also features two purple Band-Aids and not a hint of proper grammatical capitalization or punctuation. But you know teenagers — once they get their driver's license, school takes a back seat.