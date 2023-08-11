Olivia Rodrigo dropped her new single “Bad Idea Right?” and dished on throwing the “weirdest things at the wall.”

In a statement regarding hew new single, Rodrigo said, “‘Bad Idea Right?' started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something,” Rodrigo explained in a statement. “We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of the choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

“Bad Idea Right?” is the second single off of Rodrigo's highly-anticipated album, Guts. The first single, “Vampire,” felt all too familiar on the heels of Sour. Luckily, the second single has its own Paramore-like sound with its anthemic chorus. It's sort of like a cross between early 2000s rock and “Brutal” from Rodrigo's first album.

Olivia Rodrigo first gained notoriety as the star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series from 2019-2020. She was a musician, but her public breakup with co-star Joshua Bassett served as the genesis of her music career in many ways. Her first album, Sour, heavily revolved around that situation.

She also got to go on a headlining tour — a huge accomplishment for an artist her age. The 49-date tour traveled across North America and Europe from the spring into summer of 2022. It mainly visited various theaters but that included a two-night stay at New York City's legendary Radio City Music Hall (which shook during every song). Opening acts included Gracie Abrams and Holly Humberstone.

Guts will be released on September 8.