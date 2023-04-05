Actress and director Olivia Wilde came out and made a shocking accusation against her ex-fiancé, actor Jason Sudeikis. In court documents obtained by the Blast, Wilde claimed that Sudeikis has paid her zero child support for their two children, despite his “significantly superior” income, US Weekly reveals. Wilde stated that she has been bearing 100% of the costs of their children’s care, including food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation, while they are with her. The Don’t Worry Darling director also requested the judge to compel Sudeikis to pay for some of her legal fees ($500,000 worth), claiming that he is in a “significantly superior position” to her when it comes to finances.

Wilde revealed her net worth to be over $10 million in a previous legal filing, where she also accused Sudeikis of litigating her “into debt.” A source close to Sudeikis, however, told Us Weekly that the former couple had always split childcare costs evenly. The source further added that Sudeikis initiated the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In response to the leaked court documents revolving around this case, a representative for Wilde stated that the “sealed and private documents” were never intended for public consumption and were a breach of trust. They added that this private family matter has continued to be a tabloid fixture, and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic. The actress remains focused on co-parenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama-free.

The ex-couple was engaged from 2013 to 2020 and shares an eight-year-old son, Otis, and a six-year-old daughter, Daisy. While the legal battle between the two continues, it remains to be seen what will happen next.