France legend Olivier Giroud has officially announced his retirement from international football following France's heartbreaking exit from Euro 2024, reported by GOAL. The veteran striker ends his international career as France's all-time highest goalscorer, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Olivier Giroud, a key figure in French football, had already hinted before Euro 2024 that it would be his final tournament with the national team. His last game in a France shirt came against Spain in the semi-finals of the competition. Despite his efforts, France was unable to overcome Spain, leading to a disappointing exit for Les Bleus.

Giroud's departure from international football marks the end of an era. The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward finishes his career as France's all-time highest goalscorer with 57 goals in 137 appearances. This incredible achievement also makes him the country's third most-capped player, behind only Hugo Lloris and Lilian Thuram.

Olivier Giroud’s emotional farewell

Taking to Instagram to share his farewell message, the 37-year-old striker expressed his emotions and gratitude. “A page is now turning… I am flying towards other adventures. I am becoming, from now on, the first supporter of the Blues. This French team that I served for 13 years will remain forever engraved in my heart. It is my greatest pride and my most beautiful memory,” Giroud wrote.

Giroud’s message highlights the deep connection and pride he feels for his time with the national team. Over his 13-year international career, Giroud not only scored crucial goals but also played a pivotal role in France's success, including their 2018 World Cup victory.

Giroud's record of 57 goals for France is a testament to his skill, consistency, and importance to the team. He surpassed Thierry Henry’s previous record of 51 goals, cementing his legacy as one of France's greatest forwards.

Beyond the numbers, Giroud’s leadership and presence on the field have been invaluable. His ability to score in critical moments and his unselfish play, often creating opportunities for his teammates, made him a cornerstone of the French attack for over a decade.

What’s next for Giroud

After announcing his international retirement, Giroud has made a significant move in his club career. He has joined MLS side LAFC as a free agent this summer. This move to the United States marks a new chapter in his illustrious career, bringing his talent and experience to Major League Soccer.

Before he begins his journey with LAFC, Giroud is expected to take a brief vacation. Fans eagerly anticipate his debut for the new club, where he is expected to bring his goal-scoring prowess and veteran leadership to the team.

Olivier Giroud's retirement from international football marks the end of an exceptional career with France. His contributions on and off the pitch have left a lasting legacy, and his records will stand as a benchmark for future generations of French players. As Giroud embarks on a new adventure with LAFC, the world will continue to watch and admire his journey. The French national team and its supporters will forever remember Giroud as one of the greats who wore the blue shirt with pride and distinction.