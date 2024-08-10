There is no doubt that the current Team USA and France gold medal game in the Paris Olympics was going to get intense, but in a possible surprising interaction, it was Anthony Edwards trash talking Rudy Gobert after he drilled a three-point shot. There is tons of irony here since Edwards is teammates with Gobert on the Minnesota Timberwolves as it has spawned some immense reactions from fans on social media.

One reaction came from the X, formerly Twitter, account of “Pardon My Take” where they posted saying “Anthony Edwards getting to talk s*** to TWolves teammate Rudy Gobert.” A video would accompany it which is a clip from the latest Marvel movie titled “Deadpool and Wolverine” where Channing Tatum's Gambit says “You know how long I've been waiting for this, I'm about to make a name for myself.”

There would be other accounts on social media that have shared the clip of USA's Edwards scoring and talking smack to his teammate in Gobert who is representing his home country of France. Another account by the name of Heat Clips or “@Demar305” posted a message that said “Anthony Edwards talkin s*** to Gobert after drillin a 3 on him” which led to tens of thousands of views.

More reactions with moment from Team USA's Anthony Edwards

With the amount of reactions that this one clip has spawned, it has added to the already huge hype that Edwards has as some consider the 23-year old one of the next faces of the league. He is already one of the more exciting players in the league coming off of an NBA season where he and Minnesota reached the Conference Finals after beating the Denver Nuggets.

Adding a gold medal to his young resume will only benefit his hype though social media is already going guns blazing like one user by the name of “Adrian Encinias.” The account would say “Anthony Edwards chirping after the 3 on Timberwolves teammate Rudy Gobert at the end of the first! Love to see him bringing it in the gold medal game. Kids a baller.”

One of the funnier reactions is when people would take out of context clips of Edwards and put it into this situation involving Gobert though he had no connection or correlation with the video. One post was from “D-Muerte” who had the message of “Anthony Edwards to Gobert” where it was the viral video of when Charles Barkley interviewing Edwards after a game and mentioned how he wants to come to Minnesota which led the young star to say “bring your a**.”

Team USA and France are in the midst of the gold medal game where the former is leading 49-41 at halftime.