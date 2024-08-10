Nike released a new commercial early Saturday morning featuring LeBron James as Team USA prepares for the final matchup against France at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The ad, launched just before the highly anticipated game, highlights James’ Olympic journey and determination as he seeks his third gold medal.

The Nike commercial opens with LeBron James doing pull-ups, accompanied by a voiceover reflecting on his Olympic career. “I’m going for my third gold medal,” James says, “But I’m still thinking about my first bronze.” This line refers to his 2004 Olympic campaign in Athens, where Team USA lost to Argentina in the semifinals and later secured the bronze medal. The commercial ends with a black screen displaying the message, “Winning isn’t for everyone” in bold red text.

LeBron James leads Team USA with historic performances in pursuit of Gold medal at the Paris Olympics

In his fourth Olympic appearance, James has been a standout player for Team USA, averaging nearly a triple-double with 14.2 points, 8.2 assists (second highest in the tournament), and seven rebounds per game while shooting 67.4% from the field. His contributions have been vital to Team USA’s success as they aim for a fifth consecutive gold medal.

James made history during the semifinals against Serbia, recording a triple-double in a 17-point comeback victory. This achievement made him the first men’s player in Olympic history to have multiple triple-doubles, with his first occurring during the 2012 London Olympics against Australia.

Additionally, James finished first on the final FIBA MVP ladder, underscoring his impact and dominance throughout the tournament.

Team USA faces France in highly anticipated Final

Team USA faces France, led by Victor Wembanyama, in Saturday’s final at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game promises to be highly competitive, with Team USA pushing to maintain its dominance in international basketball. A victory would secure James’ third gold medal and extend the United States' streak to five consecutive Olympic golds.

James’ performance throughout this campaign has highlighted his continued excellence on the court. As the leader of Team USA, his impact has been felt both in his play and in his presence as a veteran on the team. The Nike commercial captures the essence of his drive and focus as he approaches what could be the final chapter of his Olympic career.

With the final just hours away, James and Team USA will look to cap off their journey in Paris with a victory that would further solidify their place in Olympic basketball history.