The preseason AP Poll was released on Monday, and Ohio State football fans will be happy to see where their Buckeyes are ranked to start the season. Ohio State is only behind Georgia to start the season as the Buckeyes are ranked number two, and they have crystal clear expectations for this season: Win a national championship. They should be one of the best teams in college football, but they will have to put in an end to this surprising stat.

“No. 2 Ohio State is ranked in top 2 of preseason poll for the 18th time in school history (6th time in past 9 years),” Brett McMurphy said in a tweet. “Ohio State has never won national title when starting year ranked No. 1 or No. 2.”

Starting the season with a high ranking is obviously a good thing, but it has never ended well for the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes are hoping to put in an end to that statistic this year.

This statistic is surprising to see, but it really has no impact on this 2024 Ohio State football team. This is a different team than all the past ones that have under achieved after starting the season ranked one or two, and this team definitely has the talent to win a national championship. All trends have to end eventually, and the Buckeyes are hoping to put an end to that one this season.

Ohio State football has the second best odds to win it all

Ohio State football is only ranked behind Georgia to start the season, and they also have the second best odds to win the national championship. The Bulldogs are also ahead of Ohio State there as they are the favorite at +280, but the Buckeyes are close behind at +400. Ohio State is the favorite to win the Big Ten, and with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, they seem like a lock to qualify.

The thing that has stood between Ohio State and their goals in recent years is their rivalry with Michigan. The Wolverines have beaten the Buckeyes in each of the last three years, and it has prevented Ohio State from getting to the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes have been very good in recent years and they have been national title contenders, but they haven't been able to get past their rival.

This year, Ohio State has everything in their favor heading into their rivalry game with the Wolverines. They are at home, and Michigan is a completely different team from last year in terms of both coaches and players.

Ohio State is a big preseason favorite over Michigan this year and it seems like once they can get past the Wolverines, the rest of their goals will be right there for them to achieve. When Michigan started beating Ohio State, they started winning the Big Ten and they won a national championship. This year, Ohio State is hoping to do the same. They have never won it all when starting in the top two, but that could change this season.