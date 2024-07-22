Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner returned to the WNBA in 2023 after previously spending time in a Russian prison. She ultimately returned to the United States via a prisoner exchange. It was an all-around frightening situation to say the least. Griner is now set to represent the USA in the Olympics, something she is not taking for granted, via The Associated Press and ESPN.

“It means everything to me honestly,” Griner said. “For me to now have the honor to wear it again and potentially win gold is icing on the cake for everything.”

Griner is now able to focus on things such as winning gold at the Olympics. She gets to represent her country on the basketball floor, something she is clearly thankful for following her tragic experience in Russia.

Griner and Team USA recently lost to the WNBA team during the WNBA All-Star Game. The defeat was far from ideal for the players who were selected to represent the USA at the Olympics, but they are still expected to win the gold medal. Griner will unquestionably play a pivotal role in their success in Paris.

Brittney Griner's 2024 season

2023 was Griner's first season back following her return to the USA. There was uncertainty about whether or not she would even play in the WNBA given what she had endured. Griner ended up making the decision to return to the Mercury.

There were question marks about how she would perform after her absence. Griner, though, was selected to her eighth career All-Star game. It became clear that Griner could still play at a high level, something she has continued to do in 2024.

Griner made her ninth WNBA All-Star Game this season. She is currently averaging 18.6 points per game on 55.8 percent field goal shooting. Griner is also recording 6.4 rebounds per outing.

The Mercury hold a 13-12 record heading into the Olympic break. They are just four games behind the first place Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm (both 17-8) in the Western Conference. Phoenix is looking to make a competitive run after the break comes to an end in August.

Griner would certainly love to win a championship with the Mercury. Of course, winning gold with Team USA would also be a special accomplishment for Griner.

Team USA's Olympics outlook

Team USA may have been defeated in the WNBA All-Star Game but they feature no shortage of talent. Stars such as A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jackie Young are also on the roster. Brittney Griner's teammates Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi are set to join her in Paris as well.

Anything short of a gold medal will feel like a failure for the team. They will enter the Olympics with extremely high expectations. Team USA features more than enough talent to win the gold medal.

As long as they play up to their standards and develop chemistry on the roster, Team USA will meet their goals. However, there will be challenges along the way. Griner, though, is more than ready to lead the team in the 2024 Olympics.

This is going to be an experience she will remember for a long time after everything she has been through.