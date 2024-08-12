The 2024 Paris Olympic games are now behind us and it seems as though they came and went in the blink of eye. Among all the historic performances and memorable moments was the United States' capture of their fifth-consecutive Gold Medal in basketball. Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant would be proud of his Team USA squad and his olympic memory is set to be remembered at the next 2028 games from L.A.

Vanessa Bryant took the liberty of designing a one-of-a-kind Kobe Bryant-themed logo for the next Olympiad. Set to take place in Los Angeles, we can imagine that the legacy of Kobe Bryant will be honored in many ways. After all, he's one of the most recognizable figures and an inspiration for millions, especially in the greater Los Angeles area.

Vanessa Bryant has done amazing work in keeping Bryant's legacy alive through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, along with her constant collaborations with Nike to continue releases of classic Kobe sneakers. This latest gesture is her newest venture and we already see a great merger between the Mamba and the 2028 Los Angeles games.

“Our family loves Los Angeles. So when Kobe was approached to support the effort to bring the games to L.A., he responded with an immediate ‘Yes.' Kobe was an important advocate in bringing the games to Los Angeles…he wanted the games to come to L.A. because of his passion for the city, all the love Angelinos have shown to our family, and all our fond memories here.” Vanessa Bryant expressed during the video.

“We designed this emblem in his honor. We hope this inspires the Mamba Mentality in every aspiring Olympian and Paralympian. We're so proud to see this emblem represent the Los Angeles Games.”

Kobe Bryant also makes an appearance in the video, stating “To have the Olympics here, in a city where so many cultures are naturally represented, would be a beautiful story to tell and a beautiful way to integrate the sport with the city.”

The logo features Kobe Bryant's “Mamba” Nike logo placed inside of a purple and gold snakeskin “A.” The design is extremely subtle while sending a powerful message. Keeping the tradition of the Olympics alive, it reminds everyone of the impact Kobe Bryant had not only in Los Angeles, but on the Olympics and the worldwide game as a whole.

We're already eager for 2028 and we can't wait to see what else Vanessa Bryant can come up with for honoring the memory of her one and only Kobe Bryant.