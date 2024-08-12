Noah Lyles has not had the best support from other athletes in the U.S. after his statements about Americans being called world champs. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of those athletes who had a problem with Lyles' statements and also criticized him for his performance during the Paris Olympics 200-meter race. Lyles was a heavy favorite to win the race but ended up winning bronze and after the match, it was announced that he was competing with COVID.

Hill believes that Lyles doesn't have the room to talk about other athletes now, and also thinks that he didn't have COVID.

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him. He wants to come out and pretend like he’s sick, I feel like that’s like horseradish, so is this for real right now,” Hill said on the Up & Adams Show. “For him to do that and say that we’re not world champions of our sport, come on brother, just speak on what you know about, and that’s track.”

Kay Adams then asked Hill if he would beat Lyles in a race, and the speedy wide receiver was confident in his ability to get the job done.

“I won’t beat him by a lot but I will beat Noah Lyles, and guess what when I beat I’m going to put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business, because I do mean business,” Hill said.

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest wide receivers in the league

Tyreek Hill is arguably one of the fastest wide receivers in the league, and that's one of the reasons he was voted as the No. 1 player on the NFL's Top 100 list this year. Hill is able to blow past defenders, and if they're not playing off of him on the line of scrimmage or there's no help over the top, he'll most likely score a touchdown.

Hill has done a 100 meter before, and his fastest time was 10.19. On the other hand, Lyles' fastest time was 9.79, and that won him the gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

Lyles has received backlash from several athletes after his comments in 2023 following his 200-meter win at the world athletics championships in Budapest.

“The thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have ‘World Champion' on they head,

“Lyles said. “World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times, but that ain't the world. That is not the world.”

It would be a sight to see Hill and Lyles go head-to-head for once, but Lyles might have the advantage since this is something that he does professionally.