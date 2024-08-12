Team USA won gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics, but that doesn't mean there wasn't some controversy surrounding the team throughout their run. Head coach Steve Kerr drew quite a bit of criticism for his unorthodox lineups, and one guy who frequently found himself getting the short end of the stick was star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

While there was a bevy of talented players at Team USA's disposal, Haliburton only took the court in three games, and even then, he played sparingly in those contests. Many folks believed that Haliburton was simply the last guy in Kerr's rotation, and while that may have been the case, it was also revealed that Haliburton was dealing with a minor leg injury throughout the Games.

“Tyrese Haliburton was slowed in the Olympics by a minor leg injury — Team USA didn't announce it, but he had an MRI, sources said — and was caught in a numbers game, but he still has a future with the program.” – Brian Windhorst, ESPN

Tyrese Haliburton's reason for lack of playing time with Team USA gets revealed

Haliburton is fresh off a wildly impressive campaign for the Pacers (20.1 PPG, 10.9 APG, 3.9 RPG, 47.7 FG%), as he earned his second All-Star selection and first All-NBA honor. And yet, considering all the talented players on Team USA, it wasn't totally surprising to see him be the last guy off the bench for Kerr.

It is worth noting, though, that Haliburton's season with the Pacers ended prematurely due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Haliburton ended up not playing another game after suffering that injury, and Indiana would get swept as a result.

It remains to be seen whether or not this is a similar injury as the one that ended Haliburton's season, but Pacers fans will probably be pleased to see that the team played it safe with him during the Olympics, as risking further injury would have been a worst case scenario for them. Regardless, Team USA managed to largely skate past their competition without Haliburton, and he got a gold medal as a result. And while he probably would have rather played more, this injury update provides some context as to why he was rarely on the floor.