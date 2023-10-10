The 2028 Olympics will be hosted by the United States for the ninth time in history. The last time the US hosted the Olympics was in 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Los Angeles will be the next host city. With new times comes new opportunities. LA 28 will feature a variety of Olympic sports added to the competition. The sports include cricket, squash, lacrosse, flag football, and baseball/softball, per The Guardian.

Apparently, some sports have lobbied for a while to be added to the Olympic competition. For example, it is noted that squash has lobbied for decades to be featured.

The addition of cricket was highly anticipated for its growth and popularity, especially in India.

Now that cricket will be featured, Olympic broadcast rights in India could go from the equivalent of $20 million to as much as $220 million. Adding such a sport increases the marketability and interest in the Olympics. The other sports will contribute similarly.

The addition of flag football for LA 28 is a step towards having American football ratified, as the NFL has pushed for its sport to be approved.

The version of lacrosse that will be featured in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will be the “Sixes” event, which will be staged over four eight-minute quarters.

Baseball and softball were a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but are not included for 2024. The International Olympic Committee has decided to bring the sports back for LA 28.

Each of the aforementioned Olympic sports will “bring new athletes to the Games, engage diverse fanbase and expand the Games' presence in digital spaces,” the chairperson of the LA 28 organization committee told The Guardian.