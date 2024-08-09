If there is one thing we can count on in the gold medal match between Team USA and France, it is for Joel Embiid to get into it with the home faithful. Embiid turned his back on France in favor of playing for USA Basketball at the Olympics this year, which is something his other nation hasn't forgotten. Even after the Americans came back and narrowly defeated Serbia in the semifinals on Thursday, Embiid was being heckled by fans after the game. But this doesn't impact Embiid, as he even taunted the fans after Thursday's game in preparation for the gold medal match.

France is certainly no pushover, and Team USA will need to bring their best on Saturday in order to take down the home country in what will be a very rowdy atmosphere. For Embiid, the only thing that matters is winning the gold medal. The Philadelphia 76ers star has stepped up throughout the Olympics for the Americans, and he will once again have to play a huge role against star big man Victor Wembanyama.

As far as how the crowd is going to treat him, Embiid is prepared for what could be his toughest challenge. The French aren't going to hold back against him, yet Embiid is prepared to use all of this noise and chatter from the crowd to fuel his game.

“They're going to boo me, I'm going to go back at them and tell them to suck it,” Embiid told reporters on Friday, according to Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express.

Of course, this quote isn't shocking from Embiid, as his taunts after defeating Serbia resembled this ideology. Embiid finished with 19 points and four rebounds against the Serbians on Thursday, helping Team USA overcome a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit.

Joel Embiid's last run with Team USA?

This is Embiid's first chance to win a gold medal with Team USA. It could also very much be his last.

Prior to the Olympics, there was talk that Embiid could wind up playing for France and team up with Wembanyama to try and keep the gold medal in Paris. However, Grant Hill and USA Basketball convinced the 76ers' MVP to join forces with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant in the program's quest for a fifth straight gold medal.

While everything has gone well, Embiid made it clear recently that Saturday could be his final game with Team USA, as he also holds interest in playing for Cameroon, the country he was born in.

“It's been a good experience. It’s been a grind, being away from home and family for a few weeks,” Embiid told reporters. “But the group of guys we have made it easy. Paris is a great city and the next one is LA. It might not be with Team USA, it might be with Cameroon.”

Whatever Embiid decides to do regarding his team at the Olympics, his only goal remains winning the gold medal on Saturday. Team USA knows what it is going to take in order to take down the French in front of their fans in Paris, and Thursday's close game against Serbia has prepared them for the moment.

After some fantastic performances in his most recent games, Embiid will surely come out with a lot of motivation against France.