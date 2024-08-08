LeBron James and Team USA faced Nikola Jokic and Serbia for the third time in a month, this time with a gold medal berth on the line.

Despite having defeated Serbia twice in the past three weeks—once in a friendly and once in group play – Team USA required a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to secure a win.

Team USA trailed Serbia for the majority of the game during the men's basketball semifinal at the Paris Olympics. As they entered the fourth quarter on Thursday, Nikola Jokic and his squad held a solid 76-63 lead over the heavily favored Americans.

Stephen Curry's brilliance for Team USA

Stephen Curry came to the rescue for Team USA on Thursday night in Paris. The Golden State Warriors star spearheaded a dramatic rally that erased a 17-point deficit and led the United States to a 95-91 win over the Jokic-led Serbia.

With this victory, Team USA secured a spot in the championship game, where they'll aim for their fifth consecutive gold medal.

Serbia came out blazing, sinking their first five shots and shooting exceptionally well from beyond the arc.

Curry started Thursday's semifinal with a bang, scoring 14 of the United States' first 15 points and setting a personal Olympic game record before the first quarter was even halfway over. He finished the quarter with 17 points, while the rest of the team struggled, shooting just 1-of-8 from the field during the opening 10 minutes.

Serbia's perfect gameplan

Serbia surged ahead to an 11-point lead by halftime, effectively stifling the Americans' efforts. Aleksa Avramovic led Serbia with 15 points, hitting 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12 points, while Nikola Jokić was close to a double-double by the break, with nine points and seven assists.

Kevin Durant, Team USA's all-time leading scorer, went scoreless in the first half and attempted only one shot during the first half.

Although Team USA briefly narrowed the gap to six points in the third quarter, Serbia surged ahead to a double-digit lead by the end of the period and maintained that advantage well into the fourth quarter.

Team USA's dramatic fourth quarter comeback over Serbia

Durant finally delivered with a 3-pointer from the wing, and following an off-ball foul by Jokić on Anthony Davis, Devin Booker nailed an open 3-pointer. This quick six-point swing reduced the deficit to five early in the fourth quarter and kept the United States in contention.

Late in the fourth quarter, Joel Embiid scored seven unanswered points, and a pivotal block set up a flawless drive by LeBron James, who tied the game 84-all and completed the comeback.

Curry then knocked down a crucial three-pointer that rattled on the rim before going down, and both he and James converted contested layups to give Team USA a five-point lead late in the game 91-86,

Bogdanovic continued to fight for Serbia, scoring a tough three-point play over Embiid inching closer 91-89. However, Kevin Durant sealed the game with an open jumper from the left elbow, and Curry added two free throws, propelling the United States into the gold medal match.

Outlasting Serbia with heroics from Curry, James and Embiid

Steph Curry shone brightly for Team USA, leading with 36 points on 12-for-19 shooting with 9/14 from beyond the arc, marking his best performance of the Olympics when the team needed it most.

LeBron James at 39 became Captain Lemerica yet again notching a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Joel Embiid played his best game in Paris and added 19 points shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from three with 4 rebounds and 2 assists to the effort.

Serbia executed an impressive game plan and made shots, including 15 three-pointers. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 points.

Team USA will face host nation France in the final, a rematch of their Tokyo Olympics clash. Meanwhile, Serbia will compete against FIBA World Cup champions Germany for the bronze medal.