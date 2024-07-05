Usually, the idea of LeBron James coming off the bench would only be thought of by the most irrational “LeBron haters.” However, it's a different conversation when “The King” is playing on a squad full of superstars in the Olympics.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that he and the staff have thought about several different lineup combinations, via The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

“It’s a great question,” Kerr said last week. “My staff and I have talked about it quite a bit, it’s a good problem to have, but I think I’m guessing that all 12 players on this roster will be in the Hall of Fame someday. So how do you pick five out of 12? The idea is you find combinations that click and you find two-way lineups that can be effective at both ends. So our big job in Las Vegas is to find five-man combinations that fit and to just ask all 12 guys to fully commit to the goal of winning a gold medal no matter what it looks like, no matter who’s playing.”

With a healthy Joel Embiid choosing to play for the USA over France, and Kawhi Leonard surprisingly healed from injury, Kerr has an even bigger embarrassment of riches to choose from than originally expected.

Who will the Golden State Warriors boss deploy as his starting five in Paris?

Team USA still benefits from starting LeBron James in the Olympics

Team USA sports a video-game-level collection of talent. In addition to James, Leonard, and Embiid, the roster is as follows:

Warriors G Stephen Curry

Suns G Devin Booker

Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards

Bucks G Jrue Holiday

Pacers G Tyrese Haliburton

Suns F Kevin Durant

Celtics F Jayson Tatum

Lakers C Anthony Davis

Heat C Bam Adebayo

Kerr acknowledged that it's not easy to decide on a starting lineup with this level of talent at his disposal, via the Associated Press's Tim Reynolds.

Other than James, it would be difficult to bench Curry, Durant, and Embiid. Despite being 36, Curry hasn't lost a step, as he still sports dazzling shooting and dribbling prowess. Ditto for Durant, as the 6-foot-11 legend is still a matchup nightmare despite being another elder statesman.

Embiid, who might have won his second consecutive NBA MVP this past season were it not for his injury luck, is too explosive around the rim to not start.

That leaves Leonard, Davis, and James as the most viable candidates for the final two spots. However, James is highly unlikely to come off the bench, via Vardon.

“And yet, this, James coming off the bench, probably won’t happen,” Vardon said. “I spoke with two USA Basketball sources and both cast serious doubt on the idea. So thank you for going through with this exercise, and I hope you come away from it realizing the difficult task ahead for Kerr and his staff to pick a starting lineup and find playing time for a roster with legitimately 12 stars.”

Leonard is younger and will probably have more stamina than James for playing lockdown perimeter defense, and Davis could present a matchup nightmare for opponents if he starts alongside Embiid. However, James' basketball IQ and decision-making are still second to none, which still makes him a legitimate starting candidate outside of his iconic status.

Therefore, the real question this summer is if Leonard or Davis will take the final starting spot. Whatever decision Kerr makes will be the right one, as this squad is near-bulletproof.