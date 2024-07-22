American swimmer Katie Ledecky shared her unique motivation heading into the Paris Olympics, emphasizing her determination to prove her initial success in London was no fluke.

“I never dreamed of that as a young kid, to make an Olympics,” Ledecky said, as reported by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. “So, after London … I wanted to get back to that level to prove that I wasn’t just a one-hit wonder. But at the same time, I reminded myself that anything more than that was like icing on the cake, cherry on top, whatever. Because, again, I just never thought I’d make it to that one Olympics.”

Ledecky’s journey to the Paris Games is not only about athleticism but also about personal growth. Her career began to take shape after her gold medal win at the 2012 London Olympics when she was just 15 years old. The victory launched her into the international spotlight, marking the start of a storied career filled with multiple Olympic and World Championship titles.

In April, Ledecky reconnected with her former coach, Bruce Gemmell, who had guided her through her most dominant period in swimming, from the London Olympics through the Rio Games. Their conversation began with a typical Ledecky question: “Hey, I’m coming home to Maryland for a few days in May. Can I train with you?” This led to a surprising invitation to the White House, where Ledecky was to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Gemmell, who started coaching Ledecky when she was a shy 15-year-old, expressed admiration for her growth and her ability to command a room full of politicians and dignitaries during the White House event.

“She was the star of the show as far as I’m concerned,” Gemmell said. “It was absolutely a sign of growth from that somewhat awkward, not-socially-competent 15-year-old who burst on the scene in London to win an Olympic gold medal.”

Katie Ledecky influencing next generation of swimmers

Ledecky’s influence extends beyond her own achievements. She has been a role model for many young swimmers, including Gemmell’s daughter, Erin. Erin, now 19, qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, inspired by Ledecky’s example. Erin described Ledecky’s impact on her career, highlighting the human touch that made her success seem attainable.

“She’s been such a big influence,” Erin said. “I don’t think I would really be here if it weren’t for her. It’s really special to be able to be that close to someone who is so inspirational, getting to see the day-to-day work that they put in. It makes it seem more achievable in a way, being so close. It makes them seem a lot more human.”

As Ledecky prepares for Paris, she is aware of her status as a veteran on the national team, mentoring younger teammates and providing encouragement. The team includes several teenagers, with an average age of 22.1 years. Ledecky’s leadership and experience are invaluable assets, especially as she aims to break records and continue her dominance in the sport.

Ledecky’s record in the Olympics is already impressive, with seven gold medals. She is a favorite in the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle events in Paris. Breaking the record held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who won nine gold medals, is within reach if Ledecky secures wins in her individual events and possibly in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay or the 400-meter freestyle.

Despite the high stakes, Ledecky maintains a grounded perspective. She values consistency and the process of training just as much as the medals.

“I pride myself on that consistency,” she said. “I’ve learned to just really enjoy each day of training and take in every moment and just appreciate the fact that I’ve been able to have this long of a career, stay injury-free, stay pretty healthy, be able to do this for this many years.”