Katie Ledecky is out of this world. The superstar American swimmer once again reasserted her dominance in the field during the World Championships in Japan. Ledecky's win at the 1,500-m freestyle was insane, and that win tied her with Michael Phelps' record of swimming gold medals. After the dominating win, Ledecky talked about her enjoyment of the sport right now, per Peacock.

“I’m just really enjoying swimming right now, especially my distance events, I’ve just been feeling great,” Katie Ledecky, undefeated in the 800m and 1500m for more than a decade, said on Peacock. “I feel like I’m getting better each time I swim them. That’s what you love to see. You love to see improvement, and that’s been my biggest goal over the last couple of years.”

Currently, Ledecky has fifteen gold medal wins in swimming competitions. That tally is tied with Michael Phelps for the most gold medals in her career. Considering that she still looks like she's in her prime, it's almost a foregone conclusion that Katie Ledecky will surpass Phelps and then some.

Ledecky earned her 15th gold medal in stunning fashion, too. The American finished with a time of 15 minutes and 26.27 seconds, good for third-best in the history of the pool program. She was ahead of silver medalist Simona Quadarella by a full 17.04 seconds, an eternity in swimming competitions. Her talent is simply unmatched, and she's having fun while doing so.

With the 2024 Olympics on the horizon, Katie Ledecky has a chance of breaking Michael Phelps' record and another record in the process. Should she win the gold next year, she'll become the oldest American woman to win an Olympic gold medal. Can Ledecky