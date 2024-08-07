After missing the start of Team USA's stint in the 2024 Olympics due to injury, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has returned and made a great impact. Durant scored 11 points in a 122-87 win over Brazil on Tuesday, breaking WNBA legend Lisa Leslie's all-time Team USA scoring record. Durant posted a heartfelt message on social media after he achieved the incredible feat.

“Records are meant to be broken, I'll hold on to this until another great comes along and passes me up Lisa Leslie you are the gold standard in basketball, I appreciate your love and support throughout the years..much love to you always…it's all about the gold baby. Let's get it fellas,” Durant posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Durant's heartfelt message comes just after Leslie posted her response to Durant's achievement.

“Congratulations @KDTrey5 I'm honored to have had you break my @TeamUSA Olympic record!!! Our dedication to our country is evident and etched in stone!! Now go get another Gold medal my friend! One Team, One Goal, Gold!” Leslie wrote on X.

Kevin Durant has won three gold medals in the Olympics stemming from London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020. He looks to add a fourth gold with Team USA in Paris 2024. With the caliber of the competition alongside Durant, there is no doubt he can achieve more history.

Kevin Durant's journey from injury is incredible

Durant had some of the best moments of his career with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2018. He helped the Dubs win two straight championships during that period. However, he suffered an unfortunate Achilles injury during the 2019 NBA Finals that caused him to miss the entire next season.

When Durant was finally healthy with the Brooklyn Nets, he showed almost no signs of a hiatus. He performed at an elite level and had some hardware to show for it. Durant made the 2021-22 All-NBA Second Team after averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists.

Not long after, the Nets traded Durant to the Suns, where he continued his impressive showing, Durant is coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and shot 41.3 percent on three-pointers. As a result, he earned another All-NBA Second Team honor.

Phoenix has not made the deep playoff run Durant hoped for, but there remains time for him to build more continuity with Devin Booker and his other teammates. In the same way, Durant wants to continue his chemistry with Team USA as they pursue another gold medal.