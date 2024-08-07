Team USA Basketball has had some impressive runs in the Olympics over the years. The 2024 men's squad advanced to the semifinals after beating Brazil on Tuesday. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant scored 11 points in the matchup, and in the process, he broke former WNBA legend Lisa Leslie's all-time scoring record for Team USA. Leslie took to social media to give her immediate response to Durant's feat.

“Congratulations @KDTrey5 I'm honored to have had you break my @TeamUSA Olympic record!!! Our dedication to our country is evident and etched in stone!! Now go get another Gold medal my friend! One Team, One Goal, Gold!” Leslie wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Lisa Leslie won four gold medals with Team USA during her professional tenure. Her hardware stems from wins at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is right on her heels.

Durant has three gold medals from London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020. The Suns forward looks to add a fourth gold with Team USA in Paris 2024.

It is great to see the legendary Lisa Leslie pouring out her support for Durant. He and his team will need to bring their best performance to keep advancing.

Durant is not shy when it comes to responding to various fans and analyst opinions. However, he revealed that players' opinions are what matter most to him.

“It's pretty cool when you hear it from the real players, the guys actually putting in the work, that are trying to make it to the NBA. You hear what I've meant to them and their careers. Then you hear what other people say about me sometimes, and they don't understand my impact. But when you talk to the players, they give you a whole different story, which is pretty cool. It always comes down to what the guys on the floor are saying about you. Those are the opinions I really respect,” Durant revealed.

Surely, the star forward will continue to make his peers proud. If nothing else, he has a fan in Lisa Leslie.