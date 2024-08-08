A photo of Kevin Durant and Suni Lee recently went viral on social media. While the picture was uploaded after Lee's photo with Devin Booker surfaced, it appears the picture with Durant was taken on the same night.

Looking at the first uploaded photo featuring Lee and Booker, the gymnast wore a strapless grey top matched with baggy jeans. The initial image led some fans to believe that the two athletes were dating. However, looking at Lee's picture with Durant, she was also wearing the same outfit. This could mean that she simply had her photo taken with the basketball stars she ran into on that night.

Nevertheless, fans still had a lot to say about the image of Durant and Lee together. Some seem to be unaware of the initial photo with Booker. But some pit the two basketball stars against each other in a fictional fight over Lee.

“Me and kd always pulling bad b****es it’s insane” – @Perkchii

“KD & Book taking turns with Suni ❤️‍🔥” – @moc_dude

“Kevin and Devin fighting for Suni. 😂😂” – @PhoenixSuns100

“He saw the good juju in dbook’s game and snatched his girl 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨” – @SunsNumbaOne

“Kd and booker fighting about her” – @spidasworld

“She's a sun that's why her name is Suni” – @Uoss_11

Suni Lee is likely a Suns fan after snapping a picture with both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

On Tuesday, many fans were under the impression that Suni Lee could be dating Devin Booker. This was due to the picture they took together. The two athletes seemed to be a little too comfortable for fans to easily mistake them for linking up.

However, given that Lee's photo with Kevin Durant recently came to the surface, it's safe to assume that she could genuinely be a Phoenix Suns fan. Either that or she just loves basketball. Whatever the case may be, Lee's picture with Durant should keep the fans quiet about her dating Booker for a while.