Nike recently released a commercial featuring Kevin Durant with Deion Sanders providing a voice-over. Over the summer, Nike released a series of commercials about “Winning Isn't For Everyone”. These commercials featured the likes of LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant.

Being one of the legendary Nike athletes, Durant got his own commercial as well. However, the sports apparel company added a twist to his commercial and decided to have Colorado Buffaloes head coach Sanders do the voice-over. The voice line describes Durant as one of his aliases known as ‘Reaper'. It was also matched with menacing hip-hop music to remind the audience how good the two-time NBA champion is.

Kevin Durant gets real with the haters

Kevin Durant recently shared his thoughts on which opinions he values the most. Throughout his career, Durant has become one of the most polarizing figures in basketball. Many people respect and admire him for his contributions to the game, while others dislike him for some of his controversial decisions over the years.

Despite this, Durant appears to be selective about which opinions he pays attention to. In an interview with the media team at the 2024 Olympics, the star forward mentioned that he values hearing about the positive impact he has had on other players' careers. He respects remarks that praise his work, and those are the only opinions he truly acknowledges.

Reflecting on Durant's 16-year career, he has amassed numerous accolades that only the greats achieve. He's a two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, one-time NBA MVP, 14-time All-Star, and has 11 All-NBA selections.

Adding his Olympic achievements, he has won three gold medals and is now the all-time leading scorer in Team USA's Basketball history at the Olympics. With these accomplishments, it's understandable why Durant only respects the opinions of those who hold him in high regard. He has undeniably established himself as one of the greatest basketball players ever.

To this day, Durant is still going full throttle on the hardwood. Aside from his recent accomplishments in the 2024 Olympics, he's still one of the best players in the NBA despite already being one of the older players. Even though there's a plethora of young talent that will soon take over the league, Durant is still up to par with them. Whether fans love or hate him, he will undoubtedly end his career as one of the greatest of all time in league history.