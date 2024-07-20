Team USA men's basketball likely anticipated a blowout against South Sudan on Saturday, but instead found themselves needing a major comeback in their penultimate exhibition before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Team USA managed to fend off an upset in the closing moments, holding steady as the 2024 Olympics approach.

The two superstars had an amazing interaction while heading to the locker rooms after Team USA escaped South Sudan, “I like those ones better than the blowouts, at least we get tested. I like getting tested, baby,” said James with a little smile.

“Put the closer on,” added Curry who had his back turned at the camera.

With a 3-0 start in their exhibition games, featuring strong victories over Canada, Australia, and Serbia, the USA men’s basketball team seemed poised to win over the 33rd best team internationally.

South Sudan putting the scare on Team USA

Although there were always areas to improve, they hadn't faced serious threats late in their games so far. Few anticipated that to change against South Sudan on Saturday night in London, where the Americans were favored by 43.5 points.

Team USA faced a 16-point deficit but surged back with a dominant third quarter to secure a 101-100 victory against a South Sudan team featuring just one current NBA player.

Everything was falling for South Sudan, launching threes and building a 14-point lead by halftime, which served as a significant wake-up call for the Americans.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry taking charge

LeBron James and Stephen Curry led a third-quarter rally, pushing Team USA to a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter. It appeared the Americans had shaken off their early struggles and were on track for a win, but Carlik Jones, Marial Shayok, and JT Thor kept South Sudan in contention.

South Sudan never gave up until the dying seconds, setting up a dramatic finish as Shayok scored twice in a row to narrow the USA's lead to 99-97. Thor then sank a corner three with 20 seconds remaining, putting South Sudan ahead for the first time in the fourth quarter.

For their final possession, Team USA relied on James, who drove hard to the basket and scored a layup to regain the lead for the Americans.

On South Sudan's final chance, Jones evaded Jrue Holiday and got a good look at a runner over Anthony Davis’ outstretched arm, but it bounced off the glass too hard. A missed putback dunk attempt followed, ensuring Team USA held on for the win and escaped with a close call.

Team USA's narrow escape

Team USA struggled with their three-point shooting, hitting just 7 of 28 attempts, while South Sudan capitalized with 14 of 33 from deep, putting significant pressure on the Americans.

LeBron James led Team USA with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Stephen Curry contributed 12 points, Anthony Davis added 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and Joel Embiid chipped in with 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Shayok led South Sudan with 25 points, Jones recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, and Thor contributed 14 points off the bench. The game nearly marked one of the biggest victories in South Sudan’s basketball history, and they will have another opportunity to face Team USA in group play at the upcoming Olympics.

Team USA will play one final exhibition game in London against Germany on Monday before beginning Olympic group play on July 28 against Serbia. They will face South Sudan again on July 31 and will need to be more focused to avoid a repeat of the close call they had in Paris.