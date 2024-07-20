Team USA had their backs against the wall in their Olympic tune-up game against South Sudan on Saturday. Team USA was down 99-100 with roughly 10 seconds left in the game, but Los Angeles Lakers star and Olympic veteran LeBron James stepped in and saved the day. James drove past his defender for a layup and gave USA a 101-100 lead, sealing a nail-biting win. As a result, fans on social media are singing James' praises.

“This ain't new,” one fan commented alongside a sunglasses-wearing emoji on X, formerly Twitter.

“Greatest to ever touch a basketball,” another fan commented.

One user simply posted a goat emoji alongside a crown, while others opted to display their enthusiasm with an intriguing display of gifs:

LeBron James continues to wow despite being 39 years old. The Lakers star finished Team USA's win over South Sudan with a team-high 25 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. USA had four other players score in the double digits: Anthony Davis (15), Joel Embiid (14), Anthony Edwards (11), and Stephen Curry (10).

South Sudan was up by 16 points at one point during the game, but Team USA rallied and escaped to improve to 4-0 in exhibition play. The close matchup was a concern for the talented USA team, but South Sudan came ready to play.

Marial Shayok led the team with 24 points followed by Carlik Jones' 15 points. Rising fourth-year Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor chipped in 14 points, including a clutch corner three that gave South Sudan their 100-99 lead over Team USA before LeBron James' heroics.

Team USA is aware of issues they need to work on. Anthony Davis previously mentioned that he and Bam Adebayo are “still trying to figure it out” and “get in each other's way” on occasion. Their awkward fit at times leads to missed defensive assignments or turnovers.

Nevertheless, Davis, Adebayo, and the rest of the highly-toured squad have time to work things out before official Olympic play begins at the end of the month.